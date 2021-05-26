Airtel Uganda Launches Chillax Bundles  

Kampala: 19th May 2021 – Airtel Uganda, The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda, has today launched internet bundles that enable customers to browse with no expiry date.

Dubbed Chillax Bundles, the product is designed to give customers more flexibility and comfort as they browse on Airtel Uganda’s reliable 4G network across the country.

Bigger and better with no expiry date

Airtel Data remains the most affordable in the market

“The Chillax Bundles do not expire once subscribed to unless exhausted,” the Chief Commercial officer Airtel Uganda, Amit Kapur, said during the launch at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“The launch of these bundles is offering our customers more options to enjoy our fast and interrupted data services that are accessible in every corner of the country.”

Through continuous investment and innovation, Airtel Uganda has revolutionalized the telecom industry in Uganda to meet the evolving needs of the customers.

The company recently achieved 100% 4G LTE connectivity across the country closing the connectivity gap in Uganda. Uganda is among the first and few countries in Africa to achieve this milestone.

Airtel Uganda currently boasts of over 2,100 mast sites, making it possible for subscribers country-wide to seamlessly enjoy an improved experience in internet-based activities as they go about their everyday lives.

This encompasses experiences in education, health, entertainment, social connections among others.

“The increment in the uptake of Smartphones as indicated in the Uganda Communications Commission 2020, 4th Quarter Market Performance Report should be matched with affordable and durable data thus enabling our customers to connect with the world endlessly.

In the end, our goal is to drive digital inclusion in Uganda through innovation,” Kapur concluded.

The Chillax Bundles are available effective today 19th May 2021 to all Airtel Uganda customers across the country.

The bundles will be valid all day and night plus they can be purchased by dialing *175# or via the Airtel App.

TV personalities Lynda Uwamahoro Ddane aka Lynda Dane and Rosco Kizito aka Esco Star personalities were among the first customers to experience the Chillax Bundles at the launch.