Airtel Uganda Celebrates Customer Service Week

6th October 2021 Kampala: Airtel Uganda The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda, has today announced the launch of 13 new Airtel Shops in select areas across the country.

The new shop opening is in celebration of the week-long customer service week, which is running from 4th – 8th October 2021. The 2021 Customer Service Week will be held under the theme “Celebrating the heart of service “.

13 New Shops to boost Airtel’s presence across the country plus extend services closer to the customers.

A Customer Service Week is an international celebration to showcase the importance of customer service, and the role played by the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

It also seeks to emulate how best practices of serving a customer can transform into business growth and creating a suitable environment for businesses to reconnect with their customers.

Commenting on the Customer Service Week celebration by Airtel Uganda Lynda Nabayiinda Were, Customer Experience Director at Airtel Uganda mentioned that, “As Airtel, we are delighted to join the rest of the world in celebration of the annual Customer Service Week.

By providing the desired customer experience, and celebrating both our internal and external customers it is easier for us to retain and extract more value from them.”

She added, “This year, we will keep the celebrations simple by interacting with our customers through our digital channel, among other platforms by appreciating them, for their undoubting support over the years.

In addition, we have opened over 13 new shops countrywide, which efforts are purposed towards extending our services closer to our customers so that they can be able to access wide product and service range.”

“Communication forms an importation part of for our social-economic day to day activities. And now with the advancement in technology, plus the continued demand for reliable internet connectivity, it is key that we invest in expanding our presence so that our customers can access the services as and when they need them.” Nabayiinda concluded.