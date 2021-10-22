Airtel to Recognized Football Talent-2021
Africa Social

Airtel to Recognize Football Talent-2021

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala, 21st October 2021: Airtel Uganda,  Uganda’s largest 4G network has today in partnership with FUFA launched the 2021 Airtel – FUFA Awards at Stonehaven Restaurant.

The annual awards recognize and celebrate the best and most outstanding football players across the country while recognizing their achievements on and off the pitch.

While making his remarks at the press briefing, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said, “As Airtel Uganda, we are excited to be part of the launch of the 2021 Airtel –  FUFA Awards, awards that recognize and honour excellence of Ugandan footballers, both men and women who have gone the extra mile by showcasing resilience, hard work, and passion for what they do.”

He added that, “This year, Airtel will be contributing up to a tune of Ushs. 100 million towards the Awards, and we believe the contribution will support with the organization of the awards.

As a brand, we strive for excellence and ensuring memorable moments for our customers at every point of contact from our products and services to our trade channels as well as CSR and sponsorships alike”

Mr. Justus Mugisha 1st Vice President at FUFA Uganda noted, “Toady we are launching the 6th edition of the Airtel – FUFA Awards which have produced memorable moments in the eyes, hearts and minds of the football fans who attend the glamorous awards night.

“The 2021 Airtel – FUFA Awards are organized under the theme ‘Celebrating Uganda’s Finest Football Personalities, and these will be held on 4th December 2021 at a Venue that will be announced at a later stage.” Mugisha revealed.

“ We are honored to have participated in the FUFA awards for the last 6 years, since 2015, and we pledge our commitment to continuously support the development and celebration of football in its various disciplines both locally and internationally,” Murali concluded.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Ambasadour Omar Bashe Awil (Left) shakes hands with Sultan Bin Sulayem, the Chairman and CEO of DP World, one of the leading UAE companies investing in Somaliland. Bashe represented Somaliland in UAE when the trade deals were signed making Somaliland the leading Africa’s investment destination for the UAE
Africa Industry Opportunities

Somaliland leads in Foreign Direct Investment to UAE

EABW Editor

The United Arab Emirates has listed internationally unrecognized Somaliland as the leading African country where it has the highest foreign direct investment (FDI). According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country’s FDI outflows for the financial year 2017/2018 amounted to US$11.52 billion dollars, US$2.58 billion going to the Persian gulf country. Canada and […]

"As a result of civil wars and other civil strifes, a lot of Africans are displaced"
Africa Industry

African countries committed to solving uncertainties surrounding refugees, displaced persons

EABW Editor

ADDIS ABABA – African countries, under the African Union (AU) umbrella, have embraced a common commitment to solve uncertainties surrounding African refugees and displaced persons. The common commitment was endorsed by envoys of the 55 AU member states who have gathered at the headquarters of the AU in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, for the 37th […]

Africa Agribusiness Industry

FRESH DAIRY URGES CUSTOMERS TO EMBRACE ITS FREE HOME DELIVERY SOLUTION THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala. Fresh Dairy, the leading dairy products producer in Uganda has urged its customers to utilize its boosted free home delivery services this festive season for the safe and quick delivery of both Fresh Dairy and Brookside products. The recently expanded home delivery fleet includes more tricycle Tuk Tuks and mobile vans and a dedicated […]