Airtel Rolls Out Ugx.1.5b Money Promo

Kampala – 15th November 2021: Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited has today launched a countrywide 1.5billion shillings reward-based promotion for its customers and agents. This announcement was made today at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The 3 months’ promotion dubbed Money after Money running from 15th November 2021 to 15th February 2022 will see Airtel Uganda customers and agents across the country transact and win daily, weekly, and monthly cash prizes.

While launching the promotion, Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali said, “Airtel prides itself in having the most affordable rates for mobile money, with a secure platform offering our customers convenience as they transact in Uganda and across borders.

Amidst the pandemic, we have continued to see our customers transact and this is the time to reward them as we get into the festive season.”

Effective today, 100 customers will win 100,000/- each daily, 20 agents 100,000/- each daily, 10 customers 10 million each month, and 10 agents 2million each monthly.

Over 1.5billion shillings will be awarded over the 90-day promo with a number of instant prizes for any customer found transacting on Airtel Money.

“For us to stay true to our commitment of offering relevant services to our customers for their day to day communication needs, it means that we must continue to innovate and introduce products and services that align with what our customers and the market need,” Manoj concluded.

By dialing *185# or transacting using My Airtel App to carry out any Airtel Money Transactions that is sending money, Cash deposit, Cash withdraws, Mobile Banking, Bill Pay, Airtel Money Pay, International Money Transfer, buying airtime, a customer/agents will stand a chance to enter the draw to win the daily/monthly prizes.

Monies will be paid to the customer Airtel Money accounts. The only Airtel number that will call winners is 0200100100.

Daily draws will be held between 8:55-9 pm Mon to Thur on NBS, Bukedde, BBS and handover show on NBS, Bukedde, BBS on Friday 8:55-9 pm.