Airtel Rewards Over 800 Money Customers
Africa Social

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Airtel Uganda The Smartphone Network, with the fastest 4G internet in Uganda, has today rewarded cash prizes to the 2nd batch of winners under the money after money promo.

Launched on 15th November 2021, the campaign has seen over 800 winners rewarded with over Ushs. 80 million off the Ushs. 1.5 billion to be rewarded during the entire promo.

While announcing the 2nd batch of winners, Andrew Rugamba, the Acting Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) said, “We are pleased to reward our Money after Money winners who have now joined the current pool of over 800 winners since the campaign launch.”

He added, “It is a season of giving and we want to give back to our customers who constantly support us by subscribing to the products and services that we continue to develop and introduce to the market.

I encourage those who haven’t participated to take part in the promo as we still have a lot of money up for grabs.”

Some of the winners appreciated Airtel Uganda for the Money After Money promo where they have been able to win cash prizes that they will use to inject in their businesses or cover daily expenses.

Mr. Ramathan Wambili from Jinja made a StarTimes and water bill payment of Ushs. 30,000 and won Ushs. 100,000 during the weekly draws. He applauded Airtel for being a customer-centric brand.

According to Rugamba, Airtel Money offers convenient, secure, and affordable rates for day-to-day mobile financial transactions like utility payments for Water, Umeme, Pay TV, School Fees Pay, sending and receiving money in Uganda, and across the border.

It transforms the lifestyles of our people by securely delivering the convenience and inclusion of mobile commerce to the remote areas of Uganda, and across borders.

The 3 months’ promo that started on 15th November 2021, will see Airtel Uganda customers across the country transact and win daily, weekly, and monthly cash prizes until 15th February 2022.

During the promo,30 customers will win Ushs. 10 million, Ushs 2 million will be rewarded to 30 Airtel Money Agents monthly, and Ushs. 100,000 will be won by both customers and Airtel Money Agents daily.

Godfrey Ivudria
