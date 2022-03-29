Airtel Partners to Rally Public to Donate Blood

Kampala – 28th March 2022: In partnership with Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UTBS), Airtel Uganda, the Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda, has rallied the public to take part in the 12-Day blood donation drive campaign aimed at reducing blood shortages in health facilities.

The 12-day blood donation drive commenced on 15th March 2022 and will run until 31st March 2022.

The campaign is being conducted in select Secondary Schools and City Centers around Kampala, Kira, Kireka and Bweyogerere.

In Kampala, the drive is being held at St. Kizito High School, Nalya Senior Secondary School Bweyogerere, St. Henry’s College Kyaliwajala, Kira Senior Secondary School – Kireka among others.

Commenting on the drive, at Kira Health Centre IV, Charity Rwabutomize Bukenya, Airtel Uganda, CSR Manager, said “Blood Transfusion is a requisite component of health care that underwrites saving of millions of lives in routine and emergency situations and dramatically improves the life expectancy of patients.

Airtel is intent on making yearly contributions to the Uganda Blood Bank through a partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services to rally customers and eligible blood donors to donate blood and keep the world-beating. Through the 12-day drive, we hope to collect 1,000 units of blood.”

She added, “The Uganda Blood Transfusion Services recognized Airtel Uganda’s Be R.E.D Campaign (Be Responsive.

Empathetic. Do it. Campaign) on World Blood Donor Day on 14th June 2021 as instrumental in raising awareness on the cause of blood donation, the blood donation centers, and creating mobile blood donation centers that create an opportunity for eligible donors to give the gift of blood.

We continue to reach out to different communities through the competence and support of the UBTS team that is aggressively championing sensitization drives on blood donation across the country.”

According to the World Health Organisation’s Global Database on Blood Safety, a country should be able to collect blood equivalent to one percent of its population.

Uganda has an estimated population of 45,903,545 people. This means the country needs to collect 459,035 units of blood annually.

While giving her remarks, Esther Owori, Blood Donor Recruiter at Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, revealed, “Uganda needs more blood due to the growth in the population, and other health-related areas like the growing number of pregnant mothers, sickle cell patients, and children with malaria who require blood transfusion among other groups of people, therefore, blood donation drives are very crucial as they aid with reducing blood shortages in health facilities.”

She further hailed Airtel Uganda for extending support towards this noble cause and urged other corporate accompanies to come on board.

“Through our Corporate Social programs, we will continue to support the social initiatives that positively impact the society like the blood donation drives”, Mrs. Bukenya concluded.