Airtel Money, Pesapal Partner To Offer More Payment Options

6th March 2023 KAMPALA — Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) and Pesapal Uganda, a leading payment solutions provider across Africa have today signed a partnership that will enable acceptance of Airtel Money mobile payments at the Pesapal Sabi point-of-sale (POS) machines.

Since its inception in 2009, Pesapal continues to innovate digital payment solutions to accommodate the changing times and the demands of its customers as reiterated by Emmy Rono, Country Manager Uganda.

She reassured that: “We are committed to innovating and offering a secure payment environment while complying with the highest safety standards.

In all we do, we think of the customer first. We think, convenience, efficiency, and security. Our business partners in retail, hospitality and other sectors, and individual customers will enjoy varied payment options that suit their needs without any limitations.”

This partnership will enable Pesapal’s point-of-sale machine (Sabi POS) merchants to accept Airtel Money payments in addition to Visa and Mastercard.

Mobile money has been touted as a revolutionary tool for expanding access to financial services in low-resource environments.

“At Airtel Money, we remain committed to continuous innovation to drive financial inclusion and uptake of digital financial services in general.

In ensuring the delivery of our mandate from time to time, we implore strategic partnerships to further ensure that the customer benefits across all varying aspects.

We are therefore proud of this partnership with PesaPal and equally look forward to a positive impact across our respective customers,” says Mr. Japhet Aritho, MD Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited.

Mobile money has rapidly gained prominence with Africa now accounting for 70% of the world’s $ 1 trillion mobile money value.

According to a report by GSMA, the value of Africa’s mobile money transactions edged up 39% to $701.4 billion in 2021 from $495 billion in 2020, highlighting the future of African banking is mobile.

“Collaboration is very critical in the financial sector. We are glad to be working with Airtel Money as we transform our payments space and contribute to financial inclusion.

With this, we will offer an improved customer value proposition where customers are able to make convenient mobile money transactions anytime and anywhere,” adds Ms. Rono.

Pesapal Uganda operates across the entire country offering both online and in-store payment options. Currently, the Sabi POS machines are distributed across retail sectors – hotels and restaurants, supermarkets, fuel stations and tour operators to accelerate payment acceptance.

Pesapal is committed to providing an integrated and advanced payment experience, ensuring it offers solutions that meet its customers’ day-to-day needs.