AIRTEL MONEY PARTNERS WITH PRUDENTIAL UGANDA AND TURACO TO LAUNCH ‘HOSPITAL SENTE’, AN AFFORDABLE HEALTH AND PROTECTION PRODUCT.

Hospital Sente is available to all Airtel Money customers via *185*7*6#.

Hospital Sente offers hospital cash payout to beneficiaries upon inpatient hospitalization at any accredited hospital for up to 10 nights within a policy year.

The product offers a funeral benefit that provides cover to the member on death due to natural or accidental causes.

The product has three affordable plans: Platinum with a premium of UGX 5000 every month; Gold with a monthly premium of UGX 3000 and Silver with a monthly premium of UGX 1000.

Kampala, 21st March 2023

Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) has today announced a strategic partnership with Prudential Assurance Uganda Limited and insurtech Turaco Insurance Brokers LTD to provide ‘Hospital Sente’, a low-cost hospital cash insurance product with Funeral Benefits, aimed at increasing access to insurance for underserved communities, and low-income individuals and families.

The cover aims to ease Airtel Money’s customers’ financial burden associated with hospital admissions and bereavement. Hospital Sente offers beneficiaries a cash pay-out if they are hospitalised.

It is designed to provide affordable coverage for unserved individuals and families conveniently through Airtel’s Mobile money platform by dialing *185*7*6#.

The product which is underwritten by Prudential Uganda is offered through Airtel Money powered by Turaco, a micro-insuretech that is changing the face of micro-insurance in Uganda.

“We are excited to partner with Prudential Uganda to offer this innovative and affordable insurance product to our customers,” said Airtel Mobile Commerce Managing Director, Japheth Aritho. “We believe that this partnership will help increase access to insurance for low-income households and help protect families against unexpected events.”

“We are proud to partner with Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) to bring this important product to the Ugandan market,” said Prudential Uganda CEO, Tetteh Ayitevie. “We believe that this partnership will help us reach more customers and provide them with the financial protection they need.”

Hamza Mutebi, General Manager, Turaco said: “Most Ugandans today remain unreached by mainstream insurance, all while being the most vulnerable to financial shocks caused by illness, accidents, and death. Strategic partnerships like these remain critical to enabling underserved Ugandans access to affordable insurance that provides a safety net in their times of need and ultimately peace of mind. I thank Airtel Money and Prudential for joining us in driving mass market insurance adoption in Uganda”.

Hospital Sente offers hospital cash pay-out to beneficiaries upon inpatient hospitalization at any accredited hospital. This benefit is paid for up to 10 nights within a policy year. It also offers a funeral benefit that provides cover to the member on death due to natural or accidental causes. This benefit is payable to the member’s nominated Next of Kin.

The product comes in three affordable plans; –

The Platinum plan comes with a funeral benefit of UGX 4Million, a hospital cash pay-out of UGX 100,000 per night of admission at a premium of only UGX 5000 every month.

The Gold plan provides a funeral benefit of UGX 2Million, a hospital cash pay-out of UGX 60,000 per night at a monthly premium of only UGX 3000.

The Silver plan offers a funeral plan of UGX 1Million, and a hospital cash pay-out of UGX 40,00 per night of hospitalization at a monthly premium of UGX 1000.

Hospital Sente is available to all Airtel Money customers. For more information, customers can visit the Airtel Uganda website or contact customer service.

ABOUT AIRTEL MONEY

Airtel Money is the dedicated mobile money platform for Airtel Africa. Airtel Money offers mobile money services including payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers. The distribution model of dedicated Airtel Money branches, kiosks, and mini shops enables customers to access the funds they need.

Airtel Money aims to increase financial inclusion and meet the needs of millions of customers in Africa who have little or no access to banking and financial services. Through the dedicated MyAirtel app, customers can manage all their online needs seamlessly.

For more information, contact:

David Birungi: +256752607168

E: [email protected] OR

Visit us at https://airtel.co.ug/airtel_money or follow us

Twitter – @airtelmoneyug

Instagram – airtelmoneyug

Website – www.airtel.co.ug/airtel_money

Facebook – Airtel Money Uganda

and www.youtube.com/user/AirtelUg for more details.