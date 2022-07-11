Airtel Data Volumes up to 150% to Help in Tough Times

Kampala – Monday 11th July 2022: Airtel Uganda The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda has today increased the Data bundles volumes, at the same prices in a bid to support customers adjust to the tough economic times.

The changes are intended to support customers do more e-commerce and reduce the need to move as the impact of fuel scarcity bites.

The changes were announced today at a press conference at their clement hill Head office.

While addressing the media, the Airtel Uganda Marketing Director, Mr. Henry Njoroge said, “Growing access to the internet is a socioeconomic empowerment intervention.

believe that the action we have taken today will support our customers to connect with their business partners in the most affordable way.

With more than 50% data volumes added across the different data bundles, we are giving customers more value for money and keeping their economic fortunes alive”

“In addition, we are bringing 88% more data to our customers who purchase daily 24hour validity bundles.

We recognize that most of our people earn a daily income. We are intentional in ensuring that this group of our customers are supported with affordable data to make their business communication. This is the glue that binds Uganda’s small and micro enterprises.

These efforts are complemented by our most affordable 4G Smartphone currently in our shops across the country.

At UGX250,000/= the customer gets the 4G Smartphone that comes with 12 months data worth 86500/= redeemed as 1GB per month” Henry added.

In the weekly data bundle segment, it is the 5000 bundle that got the biggest boost of up to 76% increase in volume from 1.02GB to 1.8GB.

Those who use monthly data bundles saw a 43% increase in volume across the different bundles.

The biggest boost of 76% has been given to the customers who buy and use 10,000 bundle whose volume has been increased from 1.5GB to 3.5GB.

According to Njoroge, Airtel has made investments and continues to make investments in the 4G network, to make it available all the time, continues to innovate and provide affordable solutions and products for the transformation of Uganda.