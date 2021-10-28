Airtel Customers to Receive Free Minutes
Africa Industry

Airtel Customers to Receive Free Minutes

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala, 27th October 2021; Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s largest 4G network has today launched a campaign to reward customers who transact using Airtel Money. Customers will be gifted with Free Minutes upon conducting a transaction via Airtel Money.

30 day inactive Airtel Money customers to receive Free 10 Minutes once they deposit Ushs. 1,000 or more on their Airtel Money account, 5 minutes will be rewarded for any other Airtel Money transaction done, while utility payments above Ushs. 5,000 for services like Umeme, Water, TV, Solar, URA, will be gifted 10 minutes, this is applicable to for customers who have been inactive for 30 days.

Speaking about the offer, Henry Njoroge, Marketing Director at Airtel Uganda mentioned that, “We are excited to roll out this campaign, which is aimed at encouraging our customers to reactivate their Airtel Money accounts, as well as reward them with free minutes to make Airtel to Airtel calls upon conducting a transaction.”

Njoroge added that, “Mobile Financial services continue to offer convenience and secure mean of transacting anytime and anywhere, hence it is pertinent that we not only reward, but encourage our customers to use these services for their day to day transaction needs.”

According the Uganda Communications Commission Second Quarter Market Performance report, the number of registered mobile money accounts by the end of June 2021 had risen to 31.3 million from 30.5 million at the end of March 2021.

This is a net addition of almost 800,000 new registered mobile money accounts in the 3 months April to June 2021.

“The UCC report indicates a positive uptake of the service, and as Airtel, we will continue to innovate and introduce products plus services that align with what the market needs.

However, as our customers participate in this promo, I urge them to be vigilant as they conduct transactions via Airtel Money, so that they don’t fall prey of any fraud or related incidents.” Njoroge concluded.

The offer is valid for a maximum of 5 Airtel Money transactions per month, and the campaign will run until January 2022.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa Opinions

Sustainability of on-demand delivery start-ups beyond Covid-19

Godfrey Ivudria

By William Benthall The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the way we shop and live our lives. With the ease of restrictions taking place now, there is maybe some thinking that our old habits may come back into play, but with the massive adoption of online purchases and home delivery, there is no denying that millions […]

Africa Social Uncategorised

Somalland, Taiwan Diplomatic Partnership Has Created A Ruckus Like No Other.

Godfrey Ivudria

From a simple visit by the Somaliland foreign minister Yasin Haji to Taiwan capital Taipei which was followed by an agreement by the two governments to set up embassies in their separate capitals and followed by a statement by the United States has hailing the newly found diplomatic relationship between and describing it as a tremendous step, […]

Africa Industry Opinions

Oil price slump in Africa and Covid 19: which countries will fare better?

Godfrey Ivudria

In Africa, the twin challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent drop in oil prices are affecting countries in different ways: net energy exporters are braced for headwinds, but net importers have some relief from current account pressures. Globally, lockdown and social distancing measures resulted in a sharp drop in demand for oil, particularly in […]