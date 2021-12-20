Airtel, Buganda Kingdom Relaunch Airtel K2 Telecom
Kampala, 17th December 2021- Airtel Uganda in partnership with Buganda kingdom have today relaunched the Airtel K2 partnership. This was revealed at a press briefing held today at Bulange in Mengo.

Starting in August 2018, the Airtel K2 partnership saw the integration of K2 customers into the Airtel fold under the number ranges 708 and 709.

They have full access to Airtel’s wide range of affordable Voice, Data, Mobile Money services that they opt-in.

Speaking at the event, Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali said, “we are culturally aware of Uganda’s diversity and by joining with Buganda Kingdom on this partnership we recognize the role played by partners like you in developing the communities we both love to serve.

We are humbled to utilize this partnership, on our 100% 4G network,  as a vehicle for us to give back to the community we serve.”

Since 2018, there has been growth in the number of people accessing the Airtel K2 services. Over the same period, Airtel Uganda has added over 800 sites to accommodate the changing needs of the customers and provide the much-needed capacity for a 4G network.

“At Airtel Uganda, we pledge full financial and technical resources to this exclusive and long-term partnership to be able to transform our people.

We would do more for the kingdom subjects in areas that the kingdom shall identify and guide us from time to time.” Mr. Manoj added.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chairman  K2 Telecom Mr. Michael Kawooya Mwebe said “The Kingdom of Buganda is proud of the role played by Airtel and its great contribution towards the social and economic development of Buganda and the country as a whole.”

The Katikkiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga who was the chief guest said “Today we are pleased to witness the rebirth of the Airtel K2 telecom, which will enable customers on the Airtel K2 platform to make calls, access internet as well as send and receive money in Uganda and beyond.

I thank Airtel for identifying the Kingdom as the route to market. I will do everything possible in my powers to ensure this partnership benefits Airtel K2 and Buganda.”

Customers who subscribe to the Airtel K2 Telecom will enjoy borderless, affordable, and convenient communication and mobile transaction services while using the platform.

