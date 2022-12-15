Airtel, ATC Uganda Commission Environmental Stewardship

Iganga 14th Dec 2022: Airtel Uganda, The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda has today joined ATC in Unveiling a Solar Powered Tower in Iganga District with the aim of championing environmental stewardship.

This marks an important step as Airtel Uganda moves to reduce, and finally eliminate carbon emissions from its operations.

ATC Uganda is a provider of wireless and broadcast towers, among other services that speed network deployment for wireless and broadcast connectivity in the ICT industry.

While commissioning the 46 panel Solar Powered Tower in Iganga, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali, said, “As part of our Sustainability strategy and environmental stewardship, Airtel Uganda has committed to eliminate hazardous waste from our operations, significantly reduce our non-hazardous waste and minimize our water consumption.

We will achieve this through programmes to replace damaging materials, expand recycling schemes and build employees’ awareness around protection of natural resources.”

“I recognise that this is a shared responsibility. That is why I thank our partners like ATC Uganda for walking with us on this journey to reduce our carbon footprint and build a sustainable business integral to the communities we work in”

Manoj further noted, “In 2018 all our sites across the country became 4G as part of our pledge to deliver very good experiences for our customers to connect and do business. The elimination of fossil fuels from these sites is our top priority”

Airtel Uganda currently has over 2500 masts that are powered on 4G and over 8000km of fiber.

This investment is intended to support the country’s digital transformation agenda under the UN’s SDG 9 that seeks to increase access to the internet and connectivity.

According to Dorothy Ssemanda, the ATC Chief Executive, the Tower Company has an ambitious plan to create a good energy mix aimed at progressively phasing out fossil fuels from the towers.

Ssemanda mentioned, “Our sustainability agenda is hinged on the ESG pillars, and we shall continue to work closely with our partners- like Airtel Uganda, to ensure that we achieve the science-based targets that we signed up to but more importantly, build a sustainable business which focuses on the wellbeing of all people and the environment.”