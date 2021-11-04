Airtel, Absa Bank Improve Learning Infrastructure

Kampala, Uganda – 02nd November 2021: Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s largest 4G network has today announced a partnership with Absa Uganda and the National Library of Uganda aimed at boosting e-Learning and youth employment in Uganda. This was revealed during a press engagement held at the National Library of Uganda.

Mr. Manoj Murali, Managing Director Airtel Uganda noted that Airtel has for the past 3years supported 14 public libraries across the country with free reliable 4G internet to enable the youth conduct resourceful research in support of their education.

“Today, in partnership with Absa Bank, we recommit our support to the youth of Uganda through the re-launch of the Absa Ready to Work Program.

The program is aimed at empowering the youths with appropriate knowledge and skills that can enable them to not only be employable but also create jobs and by so doing make a meaningful contribution to the economy of Uganda.” Manoj said.

The program is online-based and enabled by Airtel Uganda upon dialing *175*200# which will give them access to registration link and a maximum of 500 MBs valid for 60days specific to accessing the program.

Through the Ready to Work program, the youth will gain access to vital education resources, online content, workshops and work experience in their effort to find work opportunities or start up their own business.

According to the July – September 2020 quarterly labour market information bulletin report by the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, about 998,665 workers were either terminated or temporarily suspended from their workplace due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, Mr. Mumba Kalifungwa the Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda noted that, “The world is shifting towards a digital future, and this has resonated throughout all sectors, including education.

This situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools. As a bank, we believe that education remains a key driver supporting positive social-economic development in our communities and as such we are proud to support the learners’ online learning efforts by providing the tools to ensure the continuation of their education journey.”

Speaking as the guest of honor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe the Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University commended Airtel Uganda and Absa Bank for the support they have rendered to public libraries.

“This support comes at a very opportune time given the current hurdle of discontinued education. The support will help open doors for idle youth to make better use of their time by attaining soft skills training that will assist them in the future,” Prof. Barnabas said.

He added that, the use of the internet has become very much universal. Youth can now access a great deal of useful information that aids their academic success but also prepare them for the work environment.

“The pandemic’s effects on the country’s socio-economic structure needs to be mitigated through innovative solutions and absorption of digital services.

There’s no doubt that now is the right time for young people across Uganda, to take on the challenge and embrace change through digital transformation. The Ready to Work program therefore suits the current need for young people very well,” Manoj concluded.