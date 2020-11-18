AIRLINK LAUNCHES NEW ROUTE CONNECTING TANZANIA AND SOUTH AFRICA

18 November 2020 – Airlink, the privately-owned and independent regional airline, will reconnect Tanzania with South Africa when it launches its first scheduled passenger flights between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg on 01 December 2020.

“Airlink is excited looking forward to establishing direct services – and flying its brand new colours – on this new route for us between Tanzania’s capital and Johannesburg. The two cities enjoy a special historical, significant political and economically vital commercial bonds as regional trading hubs for business and leisure travel and tourism. We are also in the process of appointing a local general sales agent to represent us in the Tanzanian market,” said Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster.

Our services to and from Dar es Salaam will provide travelers with seamless connectivity onto Airlink’s new direct flights linking Johannesburg with Cape Town and with Durban. Connections are also available to Airlink’s other South African destinations, such as Port Elizabeth, East London, Bloemfontein and others. Airlink is rebuilding and expanding its network with the resumption and addition of services to destinations throughout the SADC region, all reachable with Airlink connections via its hub at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Airlink’s great value for money Economy Class fares include a 20kg free economy class checked in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. Onboard, our customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat (our flights do not have middle seats).

Airlink’s intra-continental Business Class service is available on selected flights operated by our state-of-the-art Embraer E-jets, with wide seats arranged in a two plus one abreast configuration with plenty of legroom between each row. Our service on these flights includes complimentary meals and beverages, a 30kg check-in luggage allowance and priority boarding.