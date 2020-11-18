Africa Travel

AIRLINK LAUNCHES NEW ROUTE CONNECTING TANZANIA AND SOUTH AFRICA

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

18 November 2020 – Airlink, the privately-owned and independent regional airline, will reconnect Tanzania with South Africa when it launches its first scheduled passenger flights between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg on 01 December 2020.

“Airlink is excited looking forward to establishing direct services – and flying its brand new colours – on this new route for us between Tanzania’s capital and Johannesburg.  The two cities enjoy a special historical, significant political and economically vital commercial bonds as regional trading hubs for business and leisure travel and tourism.  We are also in the process of appointing a local general sales agent to represent us in the Tanzanian market,” said Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster.

Our services to and from Dar es Salaam will provide travelers with seamless connectivity onto  Airlink’s new direct flights linking Johannesburg with Cape Town and with Durban.  Connections are also available to Airlink’s other South African destinations, such as Port Elizabeth, East London, Bloemfontein and others.  Airlink is rebuilding and expanding its network with the resumption and addition of services to destinations throughout the SADC region, all reachable with Airlink connections via its hub at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Airlink’s great value for money Economy Class fares include a 20kg free economy class checked in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance.  Onboard, our customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat (our flights do not have middle seats).

Airlink’s intra-continental Business Class service is available on selected flights operated by our state-of-the-art Embraer E-jets, with wide seats arranged in a two plus one abreast configuration with plenty of legroom between each row.   Our service on these flights includes complimentary meals and beverages, a 30kg check-in luggage allowance and priority boarding.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Somaliland government has placed a raft of measures in its precautions to curb the Coronavirus.
Africa Industry Wellness

Somaliland’s tight measures to curb deadly Coronavirus

EABW Editor

Somaliland government has placed a raft of measures in its precautions to curb the Coronavirus. The Horn of Africa nation is yet to report any case of the pandemic that has hit the world but the government is taking no chances. Somaliland President Muse Bihi chaired a cabinet meeting which made far-reaching decisions chief among […]

COMESA region currently has the lowest electricity generation with approximately 630 million people living without reliable access to electricity and 790 million people forced to rely on solid biomass to cook their food and heat their homes.
Africa EAC Industry

COMESA: 630 million people living without electricity

EABW Editor

COMESA region currently has the lowest electricity generation with approximately 630 million people living without reliable access to electricity and 790 million people forced to rely on solid biomass to cook their food and heat their homes. Studies show that about 1.3 billion people worldwide still lack access to modern energy. However, the situation is […]

Delegates from around the world exchanged thoughts and the latest insights taking place in Africa and the future of the Oil and Gas industry
Africa Industry

Africa Oil Week 2018 closes with promising outlook for Africa oil and gas industry

EABW Editor

The Africa Oil Week (AOW) successfully wrapped up last week after a content-packed conference and exhibition. The leading business and intelligence business platform spread across 5 days saw over 1,500 delegates. Delegates from around the world exchanged thoughts and the latest insights taking place in Africa and the future of the Oil and Gas industry. […]