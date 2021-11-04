AIMS launches applications for the fourth intake of African Master’s in Machine Intelligence

DAKAR, Senegal, 4 November 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) has launched applications for the fourth intake of its unique African Master’s in Machine Intelligence (AMMI), a one-year intensive foundational master’s program that provides brilliant young Africans with state-of-the-art training in machine learning and itsapplications.

“The previous AMMI intakes gave students intensive mathematics and AI, Machine Learning training, preparing them to think of new ways to solve local and global challenges. The former cohorts demonstrated the potential for foundational AI and Machine Learning research and are working to enrich the machine intelligence ecosystem on the continent. We look forward to accepting new applications for the program,” said Professor Moustapha Cissé, Director of the AMMI Program at AIMS and Head of the Google AI lab in Ghana.

The incoming cohort of AMMI, supported by Facebook and Google, is based at the AIMS Senegal campus in Mbour, is set to kick off in January 2022. After the approximately one-year intensive program, graduates are encouraged to pursue doctorate studies or join the best industrial and public R&D labs in Africa and beyond. The AMMI program is an English-taught program.

To apply, students must have a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, Computer science, be interested in artificial intelligence/machine learning, and have demonstrated leadership skills and a Pan-African attitude.

Visit aimsammi.org for more details and apply before the deadline.

Distributed byAfrican Media Agencyon behalf of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS).

About AIMS

Founded in 2003, the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) is a Pan-Africannetwork of centres of excellence for post-graduate training, research, and public engagement in mathematical sciences. The AIMS network has five centres of excellence teaching a Masters in Mathematical Sciences, including a co-operative option with a direct link to the industry in three centres. Currently, the network has over 2,400 alumni from 43 African countries. The network also includes research centres and programs with 90 researchers, including six prestigious Research Chairs across the AIMS network.

About AMMI

In September 2018, AIMS launched the African Masters in Machine Intelligence at its Rwanda campus. In partnership with Facebook and Google, AMMI’s goal is to bring the best of AI education in Africa, where AMMI students interact with world-class lecturers to grow their technical skills to respond to the present and future needs of Africa and the world.

Media Contacts

Sampson Kofi Adotey

Manager, Alumni Engagement and Community of Scientists, Reporting

AIMS Global Network

Email: [email protected]

The post AIMS launches applications for the fourth intake of African Master’s in Machine Intelligence appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)