AGRF 2022 Summit to be held in Rwanda

Kigali, Rwanda, March 3, 2022— The AGRF, Africa’s premier forum for food and agriculture, has launched its 12th annual summit under the theme ‘Grow, Nourish and Reward – Bold Actions for Resilient Food Systems’ to be held in Kigali Rwanda from September 5 to 9, 2022.

With urgency growing to deliver on zero hunger, the summit will focus on innovative ways bold actions and commitments towards the continental food security agenda

This year’s summit will call for accelerated action by leaders, innovators, businesses, private institutions, civil society, and development agencies to put forward bold actions and unite efforts towards the continental food security agenda

Recognizing the urgency to deliver on the Malabo commitments and the sustainable development goals (SDGs), the AGRF 2022 summit will spotlight the ongoing efforts and country-led actions that can be scaled up towards food systems that deliver for the people, planet, and prosperity.

Speaking during the launch event, the Right Honourable Dr. Edouard Ngirente, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda reiterated Rwanda’s confidence in the AGRF 2022 to come up with a sustainable solution to the food system issue on the African continent.

“Rwanda is confident that the AGRF 2022 Summit will come up with concrete actions that can build sustainable and resilient food systems to feed nearly 256 million reportedly suffering from severe food insecurity on the African continent.

Commodities such as beef, grain wheat, sugar, rice and soybeans that Africa has been importing, can be better produced on the continent if we implement the right policies.”

The Prime Minister of Rwanda welcomed delegates from across the continent and beyond to participate and contribute to the AGRF 2022 Summit.

The Summit will mobilize private and public investments, innovations, and country-based solutions and celebrate initiatives that are actionable and scalable initiatives in delivering food systems transformation.

H.E. Hailemariam Dessalegn, the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the AGRF Chair said that while African leaders have shown commitment to support food systems transformation, collective action will be needed to accelerate progress and real change.

“No country is healthy unless food and livelihoods are healthy. Delivering for the planet, people, and prosperity will require collective efforts from all sectors.

However, African governments should lead these efforts by prioritising and integrating policies that address multiple objectives including those that call for healthy and nutritious diets, decent income for the farmers and policies that address climate and other environmental fragilities.”

He added that as Africa builds back from the effects of the pandemic, leaders should ensure the pace lost in agriculture and food systems transformation is picked up to ensure the wholesome growth of people across the continent.

The AGRF 2022 Summit will be hosted by the Government of Rwanda and the AGRF Partner’s Group, the Summit comes at a pivotal time, a crossroads in Africa’s recovery and progress towards the deadline for zero hunger by 2030.

Some of the key highlights at this year’s AGRF 2022 Summit will include the Agribusiness Deal Room, a platform for connecting innovators with critically needed capital, the Presidential Summit, Farmers Forum, and a Youth Townhall.