AFSIC 2022 – Africa’s Investment Event to showcase exceptional opportunities across the continent￼

LONDON, England, 1 June 2022, /African Media Agency/-The Annual AFSIC – Investing in Africa forum, scheduled for October 10th and 11th in London, is about to confirm a record number of over 200 top level speakers and panelists, including a huge range of Africa’s most important investors, dealmakers and business leaders. Our speakers will unpack the increasing global investment momentum into Africa’s growing public and private sectors and highlight new growth opportunities across the continent.

The AFSIC 2022 agenda remains investment focused, with several of the most experienced and successful asset management firms investing in Africa sharing insights into where smart money is investing, and business leaders running some of Africa’s most exciting growth companies showcasing new investment opportunities, with focused streams in Banking, Informed Investing, Building, Fintech Innovation, Sustainable Growth, Agriculture, and Power.

With British International Investment and FSD Africa heading up an impressive group of supporting sponsors, the conference will also feature quickfire sessions showcasing a sample of the most interesting businesses listed on our Award-Winning AFSIC African Investments Dashboard which to date has attracted over 1000 investor ready projects.

Structured regional country-specific investment summits are an exciting new addition to the AFSIC 2022 agenda. With the ASFIC team having built a trusted network of contacts through their Africa Business Community, interest in AFSIC attendance is high.

Norsad Capital, Innpact and Divercity are welcomed as new sponsors for 2022 and CEO, Rupert McCammon, is excited about the potential of AFSIC once again providing an exceptional opportunity to network with sessions offering unparalleled opportunities to develop strong business relationships with investors, financial intermediaries and African business leaders through an array of multiple presentation and panel streams, discussions, networking events, exhibition stands, business match-making meetings and seminars.

Registration is now open and there are still a variety of exhibition and sponsorship opportunities on offer. www.afsic.net or email [email protected]

Distributed by African Media Agency in partnership with AFSIC- Investing in Africa.

About AFSIC

AFSIC – Investing in Africa is a large-scale Event and Expo focused on matching business and investment opportunities in Africa. The event has grown over many years into one of the most important conduits of investment into Africa.

Notable characteristics include:

The event is attended by many of Africa’s most important investment firms

Networking is at the heart of AFSIC with multiple events allowing companies to meet appropriate investors

Dedicated Country Summits allow deep dives into some of Africa’s most important economies

Sector Focused workshops and sessions allow companies to focus on one or more of Africa’s high growth business sectors; e.g financial services, energy, agriculture, health etc.

Our sophisticated AFSIC African Investments Dashboard allows companies to upload investment propositions that can be viewed by Africa’s leading investors prior to AFSIC so that highly efficient investment meetings can be held within the AFSIC event to finalise investment deals

AFSIC – Investing in Africa builds on a massive network across Africa, and high profile digital platforms enabling companies to grow their business, trade and investment across the African continent

Media contact:

Olivia de Villiers

[email protected]

The post AFSIC 2022 – Africa’s Investment Event to showcase exceptional opportunities across the continent￼ appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)