African Media Agency Partners With South Sudan Oil And Power 2022 Conference And Exhibition 

The Partnership Aims To Drive Business And Investment For East Africa’s Only Major Oil Producer

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 25 May 2022, /African Media Agency/-African Media Agency, a leading pan-African PR and communications firm, today announced its partnership with Energy Capital & Power, an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy sector. The partnership is aimed at increasing visibility for the South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2022 and celebrating the event’s fifth anniversary.

SSOP 2022 is the official energy event and meeting place for the oil, gas, and power industries of South Sudan. In official partnership with the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, the Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Energy and Dams, and Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) conference is slated for 13-14 September 2022.

This is the primary international forum driving business and investment in East Africa’s only major oil producer. In 2022 the organizers and government partners welcome a larger audience of global and South Sudanese energy professionals and leaders than ever before.

“We are proud to partner and mark the fifth anniversary of SSOP 2022. Our partnership aims to shed visibility on the contribution of oil and gas to society and the economy, future projects, and expansion of the industry, and encourage local participation and job creation. The energy transition is a critical focus area for the conference that affects Africans. We are excited to learn from industry experts how the industry will align with SDG goals for access to affordable, reliable, modern, sustainable energy for all. “said Eloïne Barry, CEO, and Founder of African Media Agency.

“South Sudan is a remarkable country, with an energy sector presenting unique and unmatched opportunities for investors in oil, gas and power within the East Africa region,” said James Chester, Senior Director at Energy Capital & Power. “ECP has been privileged since 2017 to partner with the government of South Sudan to promote investment and we encourage global investors and companies to participate. The energy transition, capacity building and petroleum industry optimization will be key themes in 2022 along with the ongoing exploration licensing round. This new partnership with AMA will enhance this effort to bring investment into South Sudan.”

Distributed by African Media Agency in partnership with Energy Capital and Power

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With a footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different styles and editorial cultures within the continent.

About Energy Capital and Power

Energy Capital & Power is an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy sector. Through a series of events, online content, and investment reports, we unite the entire energy value chain – from oil and gas exploration to renewable power – and facilitate global and intra-African investment and collaboration.

Energy Capital & Power is dedicated to bringing investment to all segments of the energy value chain in Africa and globally, including solar and wind, hydroelectricity, power infrastructure, hydrocarbons exploration and production, refining and petrochemicals, gas to power, and nuclear.

Media contacts:

Amy Minnie- [email protected]

James Chester- [email protected]

The post African Media Agency Partners With South Sudan Oil And Power 2022 Conference And Exhibition appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)