African Media Agency Partners With MSGBC Oil, Gas And Power 2022 Conference And Exhibition Titled: The Future Of Natural Gas

The Partnership Aims To Provide Visibility On The Innovation Of The Gas Industry And Shed Insight On How To Monetize The Energy Transition For The Region

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 25 May 2022, /African Media Agency/-African Media Agency, a leading pan-African PR and communications firm, today announced its partnership with Energy Capital & Power, an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy sector. The partnership is aimed at increasing visibility for the MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power 2022 conference and exhibition taking place 1-2 September 2022.

Organized under the patronage of H.E. President Macky Sall and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, COS-Petrogaz, and the African Energy Chamber, the second edition of the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power conference and exhibition titled ‘The Future of Natural Gas: Growth using strategic investment and policy making’ will gather leading experts, policymakers, engineers and industry leaders to discuss the unique role of gas in the energy transition and to offer critical solutions and strategies to fast-track gas development projects and secure gas monetization.

When commenting on the partnership CEO and Founder of African Media Agency, Eloïne Barry said, “We are delighted to partner with an event that through panel discussions, roundtable talks, and live interviews, provides exceptional opportunities to connect with award-winning authorities and thought leaders of the global energy market. The industry is going through transitions that will affect a number of African economies. We are looking forward to highlighting conversations about energy finance, investment attraction strategies, technology development, women in energy, and youth empowerment in the MSGBC region. “

“West Africa’s energy sector is at a tipping point where new major developments could see the MSGBC countries and economies thrive. We need robust strategies and unification of stakeholders to bring out this transformation, wherein the MSGBC conference will act as the keystone in these nations’ investment and development drive,” said Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director of MSGBC Oil, Gas &

Power.

Distributed by African Media Agency in partnership with Energy Capital and Power.

