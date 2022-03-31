African Media Agency partners with Axel Springer to kick off the first cohort for AMA Academy￼

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 30 March 2022, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency is delighted to announce the first of its training programs as part of AMA Academy in partnership with Axel Springer and hosted by the company’s innovation engineer, Tarek Madany Mamlouk.

Since launching AMA Academy two weeks ago, a total of 200 journalists and editors from across the continent have signed up and will be attending the online training session with Madany Mamlouk. “We have had a resounding response to the launch of the academy and are excited to begin this journey with our network of media partners,” said Eloïne Barry, CEO at African Media Agency.

The training session will focus on monetizing content on the web and seeks to provide practical tools and solutions in increasing or earning profit for content created and shared.

“Content is the most valuable asset on the internet, but monetization is not necessarily easy. Widely used methods like subscriptions or advertising are working well and were used long before the world wide web was invented. But technology and society are evolving and small content creators, as well as large media corporations, are facing the challenge that revenue through subscriptions and ads is declining. Oversupply of content, privacy laws, and changing generational habits are forcing creators to innovate and find new ways of monetizing their content,” said Madany Mamlouk.

Digital advances will continue to grow and evolve, making it hard to keep up, navigate content distribution and its financial sustainability. The course is designed to answer these questions with practical solutions and demonstrations to equip media personnel and empower them to monetize their efforts and platforms.

“In this webinar, we will have a look at the crumbling traditional methods for monetization and evaluate how micro-payments or a standardized web-monetization protocol as a potential solution,.” added Madany Mamlouk.

The training will run on 7 April 2022

Registration is still open for those interested in still attending. Register here.

Tarek Madany Mamlouk

Speaker biography

Tarek Madany Mamlouk works as an Innovation Engineer at Axel Springer National Media & Tech. Following inventions, trends, and innovations, Tarek prototypes experimental concepts and technologies to separate empty hypes from competitive advantages. In the past 15 years, he worked in several engineering, consulting, and management roles. If you meet him, feel free to discuss blockchain, virtual reality, quantum computers, or joke-telling coffee makers with him. After hours he is a passionate movie- and tv-geek who even managed to find a blockchain reference in the Star Wars universe.

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tarekmadanymamlouk/

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer is a media and technology company active in more than 40 countries worldwide, with holdings and licenses on six continents. By providing information across its diverse media brands (among others BILD, WELT, INSIDER, POLITICO) and classifieds portals (StepStone Group and AVIV Group) Axel Springer SE empowers people to make free decisions for their lives.

The company is with great pace pursuing the objective of building up a fast-growing and profitable digital portfolio and establishing journalism as a successful business model also in the digital world. About 16,000 employees work with passion at Axel Springer SE: Europe’s leading digital publisher.

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With footprint across Africa, AMA understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different style and editorial culture within the continent.

Media contact:

Amy Minnie [email protected]

