African Media Agency Partners With Angola Oil & Gas 2022 Conference And Exhibition ￼

The Partnership Aims To Amplify The Narrative Of A Just Energy Transition

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 30 May 2022, /African Media Agency/-African Media Agency, a leading pan-African PR and communications firm, today announced its partnership with Energy Capital & Power, an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy sector. The partnership is aimed at increasing visibility for the Angola Oil & Gas 2022 conference and exhibition.

Angola’s ultimate energy event is back in full force. Under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC, and the African Energy Chamber, this fundamental event for the country’s oil and gas industry will take place on the 29th and 30th of November and 1 December 2022, in Luanda.

“African Media Agency is delighted to partner with AOG 2022, the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market, as it strives to curb production decline, expand, and promote exploration and new discoveries. Our goal is to amplify the narrative of a just energy transition ensuring economic development and widespread energy wealth,” said Eloïne Barry, CEO, and Founder of African Media Agency when commenting on the partnership.

“We have no doubt that this partnership between African Media Agency and Energy Capital & Power will be fruitful not only in expanding our mutual reach but in de facto impacting investment attraction to the African energy landscape through increased exposure and promotion. We are very excited to work together in the future,” says João Gaspar Marques, Strategic Content Director and manager for the Angolan market at Energy Capital and Power.

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With a footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different styles and editorial cultures within the continent.

About Energy Capital and Power

Energy Capital & Power is an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy sector. Through a series of events, online content, and investment reports, we unite the entire energy value chain – from oil and gas exploration to renewable power – and facilitate global and intra-African investment and collaboration.

Energy Capital & Power is dedicated to bringing investment to all segments of the energy value chain in Africa and globally, including solar and wind, hydroelectricity, power infrastructure, hydrocarbons exploration and production, refining and petrochemicals, gas to power, and nuclear.

