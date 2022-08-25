African Media Agency Partners with Africa Oil Week 2022 

The partnership aims to amplify strategic and technical insights in the oil and gas industry and drive economic development

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 25 August 2022, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency a leading pan-African PR and communications firm today announced its partnership with Africa Oil Week 2022 to be held in Cape Town in early October this year. The partnership aims to amplify strategic and technical insights in the oil and gas industry and drive economic development.

Africa Oil Week prides itself on offering unrivalled opportunities that drive investment and deal-making across the continent, thus shaping the future of Africa. What sets them apart from competitors is the seniority of delegates. In 2021, Africa Oil Week welcomed 45 Ministers and Government Leaders, 400+ C-level delegates, as well as hundreds of SVPs and VPs of Africa, Exploration, and New Ventures, who will share their wealth of experience and insights to help drive the industry conversations forward.

The Africa Oil Week conference provides 4 days of pioneering insights, from ministerial panels to strategic outlooks and sessions designed to drive investment into the African upstream. At the heart of the event is the exhibition, where companies from across the sector can showcase their offering.

When commenting on the partnership CEO and Founder of African Media Agency, Eloïne Barry said, “We are delighted to partner with an event that through panel discussions and exhibitions provides opportunities to connect with award-winning authorities and thought leaders of the global energy market. The industry is going through transitions that will affect several African economies and we are looking forward to highlighting conversations that stimulate deals and transactions across the African Upstream.”

When discussing the impact of the event and working with African Media Agency, Paul Sinclair VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations, Africa Oil Week said “We are excited at Africa Oil Week to once again be able to meet in Cape Town and to take these important discussions forward, at a time when the world is looking for solutions to the global energy crisis. Africa should play its part in this progressive solution, we can do so as a part of a global energy mix and we must do it for the prosperity of the continent. We have developed a platform for conversation that allows Africa to develop and guide its energy future, and determine how the continent’s rich resources can take advantage of the world’s energy requirements with reliable and experienced global partners”.

This year’s event is to be held in Cape Town from 3 – 7 October 2022 at the CTICC2. You can expect extensive and varied networking opportunities, an event full of business opportunities and so much more.

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With a footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different styles and editorial cultures within the continent.

About Africa Oil Week

Africa Oil Week offers five days of pioneering insights, from ministerial panels to strategic outlooks designed to drive investment into the African upstream for the benefit of the continent. At the heart of the event are some of the most compelling insights into the upstream strategies of governments from across the continent.

These extensive and varied networking opportunities have resulted in an unprecedented return of delegates year after year. AOW is globally renowned for bringing the most senior delegates together each year. Book now to join the industry’s biggest players.

