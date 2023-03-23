African Media Agency and On Time join forces to launch the first women-owned lusophone press release distribution service in Africa

LUANDA, Angola, 23 March 2023, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency (AMA), a leading Pan-African communications and media relations firm, and On Time, a public relations and marketing agency based in Angola, are pleased to announce the launch of the first women-owned lusophone press release distribution service in Africa.

This partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to provide a unique and comprehensive press release distribution service to clients operating in the lusophone market. The new service will provide businesses, organizations, and individuals an integrated and comprehensive solution for distributing press releases in Portuguese to media outlets across Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and São Tome and Principe.

The lusophone region is growing economically and has significant potential for investment and trade. According to the World Bank, this African region has shown significant economic dynamism in recent years, with a GDP growth rate of 2.8% in 2021 despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This growth is driven by various sectors such as energy, tourism, agriculture, and the service industry, making it an attractive destination for investors and entrepreneurs.

“We believe in the power of collaboration and are thrilled to partner with On Time to launch this groundbreaking lusophone press release distribution service in Africa,” said Eloïne Barry, CEO of AMA. “As this region continues to experience economic dynamism, this new service will provide businesses and organizations with the necessary communications support to effectively reach their target audiences across the region.”

The partnership will see the two agencies bolster their media network to over five thousand journalists in their database, including noteworthy media from Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau and São Tome and Principe. As the first women-owned lusophone platform for press release distribution service in Africa, this partnership also aims to promote gender equality in the African media industry and empower women entrepreneurs in the region.

“We are excited to join forces with African Media Agency to launch this important initiative” said Carolina Barros, CEO of On Time. “It’s a complementary part of the PR service we use to provide to clients. We believe that this service will increase visibility for businesses and organizations operating in the Lusophone market and contribute to the development of the media industry in the region.”

For more information on this partnership and the services offered, please visit

www.ontime.ao | [email protected]

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)