African Leadership Magazine Unveils Winners of African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2022￼

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom, June 8, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The African Leadership Magazine is today pleased to announce the winners in the 13 categories of the 2022 edition of the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), following the call for vote entries which ended on Friday, June 3, 2022. The keenly contested awards attracted over 370, 000 entries on the website and across social media platforms, as well as submissions via email and physical posts from Africans across the continent and in Diaspora.

All winners and their runners-up shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honour at the 7th Africa Summit – London 2022, which is scheduled to hold at the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, on July 4, 2022, from 3.00 – 4.30pm, with the theme- Rethinking African Trade & Partnership Possibilities.

The Winners emerged through a keenly contested 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions – using supporting evidence and voting considerations in their final decisions to decide the African Business Leadership Awards 2021 winners. Voting was responsible for sixty five percentage (65%) points and supporting evidence responsible for 35% in the final selection process for the 2022 winners.

The African Business Leadership Awards is a prestigious recognition event to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and its private sector. The awards is in keeping with the African Leadership Magazine’s tradition of presenting the sides of the continent’s businesses and leaders, which hardly finds placement on global media platforms – celebrating exemplary business leaderships on the continent. See below, the list of winners:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Sam Matekane, Group Chairman, Matekane Group of Companies, Lesotho

AFRICAN BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

Akindele Akintoye, Chairman, Platform Capital, Nigeria- Winner

Daniel Mckorley, GCEO, McDan Group of Companies, Ghana- First Runner-up

AFRICAN FEMALE BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR:

Mpumi Mpofu, CEO, Airports Company South Africa- winner

Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Holdings, Uganda – First Runner-up

AFRICAN REGULATOR OF THE YEAR

Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya- Winner

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA)- First Runner-up

BUSINESS FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Hassan Ali Joho, Governor, Mombasa County, Kenya – Joint Winner

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, Nigeria –Joint Winner

David Makhura, Premier of Gauteng province, South Africa – Runner Up

AFRICAN FINANCE MINISTER OF THE YEAR

Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Mauritius – Winner

Ipumbu Shiimi, Minister of Finance, Botswana – Runner-Up

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Florens Luoga, Governor, Bank of Tanzania – Winner

Tarek Amer, Governor, Central Bank of Egypt – Runner-up

AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AWARD

João Figueiredo, CEO, Moza Banco, Mozambique – Winner

Abena Brigidi, CEO, Nimed Capital Limited, Ghana – Runner up

AFRICAN TRADE & INVESTMENT MINISTER OF THE YEAR

Alphonse Claude N’SILOU, Minister of State, Minister of Trade, Supply and Consumption, Congo Republic – Winner

Beatha Habyarimana, Minister of Trade and Industry, Rwanda – Runner-up

AFRICAN CEO OF THE YEAR

Peter Ashade, GCEO, United Capital Plc, Nigeria- Winner

James Githii Mburu, CEO, Kenya Revenue Authority – Runner-up

YOUNG BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ally Edha Awadh, CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania – Winner

Sangu Delle, Chairman, Golden Palm Investments Corporation, Ghana- First Runner-up

AFRICA CSR AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IMPACT AWARD:

Anglo American Platinum South Africa – Winner

Access Bank Plc – First Runner-up

AFRICAN BRAND OF THE YEAR

Lafarge Africa Plc – Winner

Vodacom Group – First Runner-up

AFRICA BUSINESS INTEGRITY LEADER AWARD

Mastercard Africa – Winner

Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria – First Runner-up

