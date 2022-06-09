AMA

African Leadership Magazine Unveils Winners of African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2022￼

…Winners, Runners-up to be decorated at the 7th Africa Summit – London 2022, holding on July 4th, 2022

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom, June 8, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The African Leadership Magazine is today pleased to announce the winners in the 13 categories of the 2022 edition of the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), following the call for vote entries which ended on Friday, June 3, 2022. The keenly contested awards attracted over 370, 000 entries on the website and across social media platforms, as well as submissions via email and physical posts from Africans across the continent and in Diaspora.

All winners and their runners-up shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honour at the 7th Africa Summit – London 2022, which is scheduled to hold at the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, on July 4, 2022, from 3.00 – 4.30pm, with the theme- Rethinking African Trade & Partnership Possibilities.

The Winners emerged through a keenly contested 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions – using supporting evidence and voting considerations in their final decisions to decide the African Business Leadership Awards 2021 winners. Voting was responsible for sixty five percentage (65%) points and supporting evidence responsible for 35% in the final selection process for the 2022 winners.

The African Business Leadership Awards is a prestigious recognition event to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and its private sector. The awards is in keeping with the African Leadership Magazine’s tradition of presenting the sides of the continent’s businesses and leaders, which hardly finds placement on global media platforms – celebrating exemplary business leaderships on the continent. See below, the list of winners:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Sam Matekane, Group Chairman, Matekane Group of Companies, Lesotho

AFRICAN BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

  • Akindele Akintoye, Chairman, Platform Capital, Nigeria- Winner
  • Daniel Mckorley, GCEO, McDan Group of Companies, Ghana- First Runner-up

AFRICAN FEMALE BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR:

  • Mpumi Mpofu, CEO, Airports Company South Africa- winner
  • Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Holdings, Uganda – First Runner-up

AFRICAN REGULATOR OF THE YEAR

  • Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya- Winner
  • Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA)- First Runner-up

BUSINESS FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Hassan Ali Joho, Governor, Mombasa County, Kenya – Joint Winner
  • Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, Nigeria –Joint Winner
  • David Makhura, Premier of Gauteng province, South Africa – Runner Up

AFRICAN FINANCE MINISTER OF THE YEAR

  • Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Mauritius – Winner
  • Ipumbu Shiimi, Minister of Finance, Botswana – Runner-Up

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Florens Luoga, Governor, Bank of Tanzania – Winner
  • Tarek Amer, Governor, Central Bank of Egypt – Runner-up

AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AWARD

  • João Figueiredo, CEO, Moza Banco, Mozambique – Winner
  • Abena Brigidi, CEO, Nimed Capital Limited, Ghana – Runner up

AFRICAN TRADE & INVESTMENT MINISTER OF THE YEAR

  • Alphonse Claude N’SILOU, Minister of State, Minister of Trade, Supply and Consumption, Congo Republic – Winner
  • Beatha Habyarimana, Minister of Trade and Industry, Rwanda – Runner-up

AFRICAN CEO OF THE YEAR

  • Peter Ashade, GCEO, United Capital Plc, Nigeria- Winner
  • James Githii Mburu, CEO, Kenya Revenue Authority – Runner-up

YOUNG BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Ally Edha Awadh, CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania – Winner
  • Sangu Delle, Chairman, Golden Palm Investments Corporation, Ghana- First Runner-up

AFRICA CSR AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IMPACT AWARD:

  • Anglo American Platinum South Africa – Winner
  • Access Bank Plc – First Runner-up

AFRICAN BRAND OF THE YEAR

  • Lafarge Africa Plc – Winner
  • Vodacom Group – First Runner-up

AFRICA BUSINESS INTEGRITY LEADER AWARD

  • Mastercard Africa – Winner
  • Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria – First Runner-up

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.

About African Leadership Magazine

The African Leadership Magazine is published by African Leadership Organization Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom (Company No. 07435198), “to celebrate African achievements and excellence in a way that empowers and inspires.” The magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective; while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today. Since its maiden edition in August 2008, African Leadership Magazine has grown to become a leading pan-African flagship leadership-focused publication read by over 1,200,000 targeted international investors, business executives, government policy makers and multilateral agencies across Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Europe and the US.

For media inquiries, contact:

Ehis Ayere

[email protected]

