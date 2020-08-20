Africa Industry

African Development Bank debars four companies involved in fraudulent and collusive practices for 24 months

 Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 20 August 2020 – The African Development Bank Group on 20 August 2020, announces the 24-month debarment of Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. All four companies are registered in Nigeria.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the debarred companies engaged in fraudulent and collusive practices during a tender for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials, under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.

The sanction renders Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. Additionally, the 24-month debarment of the companies qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

The Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.

