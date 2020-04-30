FIBA Africa Zone 5 Head of Marketing Bana Ali has passed on of Coronavirus related ailment.
Africa Industry Leisure

Africa Zone 5 basketball official dies of Coronavirus

EABW EditorComment(0)

FIBA Africa Zone 5 Head of Marketing Bana Ali has passed on of Coronavirus related ailment.

FIBA Africa confirmed Ali’s death on its website as they described him as a dedicated Sports Manager.

“It’s with great sorrow that FIBA Africa confirms the passing of Bana Ali, Head of International Relations for Somali Basketball Federation and FIBA Africa Zone 5 Head of Marketing,” FIBA Africa said in a statement.

Ali was in Nairobi, Kenya in February during the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Pre-Qualifiers.

He had managed to source for the Somali National Team sponsorship from money transfer company Taaj and Somali based telecommunications company Hormuud.

An Engineer by profession, Bana previously served as Somali Basketball Federation Secretary-General and was the man who in 2009 ensured  Somalia’s return into international basketball first in the Pan Arab Basketball Federation and later in the FIBA Africa Zone 5 after decades of absence from the committees due to civil wars.

By the time of his death, he was working on a mission to have Somalia youth teams of boys and girls play in the forthcoming FIBA Under 18 Qualifiers.

FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave said: “Bana Ali has truly played a key role in the history of Somali and African basketball.

“He participated a lot to the growth of the game in Somalia and in Zone 5. On behalf of FIBA Africa and the African Basketball Family, I extend my sincere condolences to his family in Somalia and the United Kingdom.”

Ali served as a FIBA Africa Zone 5 Board Member from 2010-2014 covering up to 10 countries in East and Eastern Africa including Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

FIBA Africa Zone 5 President El Hesham Hariri from Egypt said: “This is a great loss for Somalia basketball and the Zone 5 region. Ali was very serious, he pushed Somalia basketball to return to the African basketball family.”

The Head of the National Committee of Uganda, Mohamed Santur, said  Somalia basketball had lost a true leader who sacrificed his time and money to take the country’s game to the next level.

“Even when things looked dim, he never gave up. He was an Engineer in the UK and he used his own money to see to it that Somali basketball returned to the top.

“He was someone who really loved basketball. He devoted his time and made sure that Somalia was always represented at all tournaments and meetings,” Santur said.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

In an effort to weed out rogue operators from the sector, Tourism Police has arrested a tour operator, Nathan Tindyebwa of Humura Trips Company Ltd accused of fleecing various tourists a total of over $7000.
Industry Tourism

Uganda intensifies crackdown on quack tour operators

EABW Editor

In an effort to weed out rogue operators from the sector, Tourism Police has arrested a tour operator, Nathan Tindyebwa of Humura Trips Company Ltd accused of fleecing various tourists a total of over $7000. Nathan Tindyebwa, the Director of Humura Trips Company Ltd was arrested by Tourism Police from Kasubi, Rubaga Division after being […]

The rental property price Index measures the change in price change of residential dwelling over time. In
Industry

Kampala rental property prices shoot up, UBOS report reveals

EABW Editor

A new rental property price index for Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) shows that prices of properties in the area have gone up especially in the Central and Makindye divisions. The Uganda  Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) study that covered  all the five divisions and Wakiso District  indicates that  on an annual basis  the prices of […]

The Big 5 Construct East Africa Expo Returns to Nairobi This Week
EAC Industry

The Big 5 Construct East Africa Expo Returns to Nairobi This Week

EABW Editor

Nairobi will, from November 7 to 9, host the Big 5 Construct East Africa expo, the official exhibition of the National Construction Week. The event, to be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, is expected to bring over 220 exhibitors from more than 33 countries including Qatar, Germany, Turkey, France, Italy, China and Greece. […]