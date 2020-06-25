Africa Oil & Power Confirms New 2021 Date for Africa’s Energy Conference

AOP 2021 is the only event on the continent that fully unites power with petroleum, focusing on the driving factors behind Africa’s energy transition

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 25, 2020/ — Africa Oil & Power (AOP) 2021 (www.AfricaOilandPower.com) highlights African integration across borders throughout the entire energy value chain and examines the African investment environment post COVID-19; AOP 2021 welcomes presidents, ministers, national oil companies and utility heads, IPP and renewables executives and more for the fifth edition of Africa’s Energy Conference; AOP 2021 is the only event on the continent that fully unites power with petroleum, focusing on the driving factors behind Africa’s energy transition.

The fifth edition of Africa Oil & Power (AOP) returns to Cape Town’s International Convention Center on October 5-7, 2021 for three days of deal-making and discussions focused on Africa’s energy transition, industrialization, regional business and economic transformation. The event has been rescheduled from September 15-17, 2020. In its 2021 edition, AOP will also invite global attendees to participate via a new virtual format, alongside the in-person conference.

Under the theme #InvestWithoutBoundaries, the conference enjoys the partnership and endorsement of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the South African Oil & Gas Alliance and the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the world are looking at implementing policies to stimulate investment and kickstart the growth of energy economies. As global economies recover, international partners and continental actors are looking at African opportunities anew, and re-evaluating LNG, renewables, privatized power and oil and gas projects.

The current downturn in the global oil sector is expected to see an uptick as lockdowns are lifted and the global economy is restarted. A price recovery, coupled with renewed interest and activity in the energy sector, will act as major catalysts for African growth and intra-African economic activity.

Meanwhile, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement will lure investment, encourage job creation and place an emphasis on the need for new technology and cross-border collaboration post COVID-19.

For the first time, AOP will host the Africa Renewables Forum, the Africa LNG Forum and the Energy Finance Forum, in line with the vision of South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and government and private sector partners from all four corners of the continent.

AOP 2021 is the culmination of a 2021 program of events which includes Mozambique Gas & Power taking place in Maputo 8-9 March 2021; Gabon Oil & Power which will be held in Libreville on 15-16 March 2021; Nigeria Oil & Power in Lagos on 30 March – 1 April 2021; Angola Oil & Gas 2021; South Sudan Oil & Power 2021 and AOP’s first ever event in Uganda.