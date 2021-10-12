Africa Network for Walking and Cycling Annual Forum

NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The Africa Network for Walking and Cycling was launched in October 2020 and brings together 50 organisations with a common goal: to make the life of people who walk and cycle in Africa countries safer, healthier and more comfortable – through our combined action, expertise and influence.

The Network is hosting an annual forum to provide a space for organisations and experts to convene and collaborate under the network common goal – with a focus on action; getting things done and changing the status quo.

The forum will be take place from Tue 12 – Wed 13 Oct 2021 and is co-ordinated by the Africa Network for Walking and Cycling Lead Agency (UNEP) and Network Chair (Walk21 Foundation)

Over 2 days, 17 sessions will be hosted by expert organisations – all focused on action for walking and cycling in Africa and relevant to at-least one of our 11 forum tracks.

Organisations and individual practitioners are welcome to register for the forum and participate in as many or as few sessions as they wish. Please register HERE. You are welcome to share this registration link with your networks.

Once you are registered you will receive a link to the detailed agenda with links to all of the sessions. Please diarise the sessions you wish to attend.

Click here to View the Agenda Pack for more information.

