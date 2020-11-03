Africa Mining Forum hosts Ministerial Forum with DRC, Lesotho, Botswana and Rwanda on 19 Nov

“African governments and institutions have laid the groundwork”

A Ministerial Forum with top government representatives from DRC, Rwanda, Botswana and Lesotho during the upcoming Africa Mining Forum Digital Event in November, will give an in-depth view of how the mining sectors in these regions have fared under COVID conditions.

The session will be broadcast on 19 November from 09:00-10:30 GMT and will feature the following esteemed guests:

– Hon. Francis Gatare, CEO, Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, Rwanda

– Hon. Lefoko M. Moagi, Minister, Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Botswana

– Hon. Serialize Qoo, Minister, Ministry of Mining, Lesotho

– H.E. Willy Kitobo, Minister, Ministry of Mines, DRC

“In the last 10 months, stakeholders and mining institutions have responded swiftly and collaboratively from a health and safety perspective in the short term,” says Africa Mining Forum’s event manager Elodie Delagneau, “and built and consolidated relationships with the communities affected by the pandemic.”

“African governments and institutions have laid the groundwork to support and mitigate the long-term economic impact on the supply chains, communities and operations. What emerged from this resilience plan was the obvious need for efficiency and collaboration between governments, communities and mining companies.”

She continues: “During the exclusive panel on 19 November, four mining ministers will share their experiences of how they adapted during the pandemic, the mitigation plans that they implemented, the challenges they faced to keep the industry afloat and to revive mining operations.”

“We will unpack best practices in Rwanda, Lesotho, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo, hear about their commitments and outlook for the industry to understand what can be done at national and continental levels.”

Other mining sector experts that will be featured during Africa Mining Forum from 16-20 November include:

– Sheila Khama, Non-Executive Director, Consultant and Minerals, Oil and Gas Policy Advisor

– Emma Wade-Smith OBE, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa, UK Department of Trade, South Africa

– Jörgen Sandström, Head of Mining and Metals Industry, World Economic Forum, Switzerland

– Hubert Danso, CEO and Vice Chairman, Africa Investor, South Africa

Africa Mining Forum’s five-day, comprehensive digital line-up will also include:

• 12 Strategic Spotlights

• Women in Mining

• Matchmaking

• Mining Market Place

Some of the focus areas of the Spotlight sessions:

– The Africa/Australia mining connection: What do investors have in mind?

– Beyond gold: West Africa’s potential to feed the emerging battery metals market

– “Made in Africa”: Building a solid beneficiation industry to deliver better return on investment

– Managing ESG compliance and investor expectations

– Reshaping energy capital flows to drive positive investment into mining

– Raising lucrative capital for juniors in Africa

– Dive into mining jurisdictions: What do you know about Guinea?

– The gold potential of the DRC

– Attracting responsible mining and natural resources investment in the Great Lakes region in a pandemic environment

Industry support

Aldango Gold Refinery is the returning diamond sponsor for the Africa Mining Forum Digital Event, while LuNa Smelter is once again the gold sponsor. The event is also supported by bronze sponsors Basil Read, GTK and HTDS.

