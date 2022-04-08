Africa Fintech Summit Washington D.C. 2022 – Africa’s Premier FinTech Event Set To Hold on April 21st.

WASHINGTON DC, United States of America, 8 April 2022, /African Media Agency/- The 7th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit is set to hold on April 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. This year’s hybrid event supports in-person and virtual participation, and is set to be the single largest converging point for Fintech Founders, investors, global stakeholders, policymakers, thought leaders, venture capital and private equity players.

The Africa Fintech Summit presents a unique platform that brings together the future forward innovators shaping the future of African fintech. The event promotes cross-border innovation, investment, and collaboration in Africa by bringing together ecosystem players and stakeholders globally.

The main focus of this conference is to foster ecosystem-building initiatives, knowledge sharing, and collaboration between key stakeholders across the African and global fintech value chain. It’s a high-level networking opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors, and financial institutions; uncovering growth opportunities and leveraging extensive networks to positively impact the future of technology-based financial services in Africa.

Having earned the award of the most engaging event of the World Bank Spring Series, the Africa Fintech Summit has featured over 100 high-impact plenary, closed-door, and networking sessions and has hosted over 4000 in-person and virtual attendees and more than 200 panelists. The 2021 Cairo Edition focused on connecting the North African and Sub-Saharan fintech ecosystems. It saw 391 in-person attendees representing over 200 companies and over 1500 virtual participants from over 31 countries.Insightful Moments From Africa Fintech Summit 2021 – YouTube

The thesis driving this year’s summit is what we call “The Africanization of Global Fintech,” which entails:

The legitimization of African fintech as a global asset class,

The expansion of African fintech beyond the continent

The “Africanization” of the sector through an increased focus on homegrown tech talent and locally-sourced funding.

AFTSDC2022 has lined up lots of highly promising sessions attendees can look forward to, including:

12 Live Discussion Panels and Roundtables exploring Africa’s Technological Inflection Point, Diaspora Banking and Remittance, VC Trends across Africa, Digital Banking, Web 3, Cryptocurrency, Fintech Regulatory Best Practices and more.

Catered Networking Lunch

Startup Exhibition

2022 AFTS Awards and more

Our expansive speaker list includes; Mike Ogbalu, CEO, Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPPS), Djiba Diallo, Senior Fintech Advisor, Ecobank, Tosin Eniolorunda, CEO TeamApt, Ray Youssef, CEO and Co-Founder, Paxful, Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder & COO, Piggyvest, Ham Serunjogi, CEO, Chipper Cash, Zach Bijesse, Co-Founder & CEO, Payhippo, Chris Maurice, CEO, Yellow Card, Chike Ukaegbu, Head of Crypto Strategy in Emerging Markets at Visa, and more.On the impact of past editions of the Africa Fintech Summit, here’s some feedback from past attendees;

“I haven’t been to a more impactful event geared towards facilitating stakeholder conversations, investments, and policy frameworks around the fintech space in Africa in a long time. I was able to take away fresh perspective, actionable insights, and new business relationships from the summit. I would highly recommend the AFTS to anyone in this space.” – Olu Oyinsan, VP of Investments, Ingressive Capital.

“The 2019 Africa Fintech Summit was a great avenue to address and subsequently have conversations with great minds focused on the growth of fintech in Africa.” – Jim Ovia, Founder and Chairman, Zenith Bank.

Register here to join other innovators, investors, regulators, entrepreneurs, and executives at the Africa Fintech Summit 2022 and be inspired by the vibrant community advancing fintech in Africa.

About Africa Fintech Summit

Africa Fintech Summit is a global knowledge-sharing platform that connects innovators, regulators, entrepreneurs and facilitates conversations and partnerships that help them explore financial technology solutions to improve African individuals, economies and societies. Twice a year, the summit holds in Washington D.C. and a selected African country and sees stakeholders from around the world assemble to chart a progressive course for fintech in Africa by mobilizing investments, hashing out enabling policies, and sharing growth strategies.

Since 2018, the summit has held six times, and has supported:

Over $20 million in capital raise efforts for African startups

The launch of strategic partnerships and new businesses

Policy guideline creation

The growth of local tech and startup ecosystems

Knowledge sharing for African banking/fintech operators and regulators

