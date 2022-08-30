Africa fintech and crypto leaders to connect at the Africa 

Money and DeFi Summit in Ghana this September

ACCRA, Ghana, 30 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- As the rapid growth of fintech continues and the birth of decentralised finance (DeFi) grows across Africa, leading fintechs, investors, crypto platforms, ventures and digital finance stakeholders will connect at the Africa Money & DeFi Summit –

West Africa edition on September 27-28th 2022 in Accra, Ghana.

Following the sold-out Money and DeFi Summit in Nairobi early this year, the Summit, produced by Africa Tech Summit; the leading tech event series, will again connect and showcase industry leaders including Polygon, Paystack, VerifyMe, Celo, Flutterwave, BitPowr, Visa, YouVerify, Workpay and many more. Two days of sessions and networking events will share insights on payments, crypto, DeFi, neo banking, mobile money, investing, BNPL, mobile money while connecting corporates, investors, start-ups, regulators, media and industry stakeholders.

Andrew Fassnidge Founder of Africa Tech Summit shared “We are delighted to be hosting the West African edition of Africa Money & DeFi Summit, showcasing fintech leaders, crypto innovators, new rising ventures, and investment opportunities across the region. The growth of crypto across Africa continues and a new wave of DeFi is coming, so it’s exciting times in the digital finance space for driving business and investment forward, with the continued support from our outstanding partners across Africa.”

The summit will feature 400+ delegates, 150+ companies, and 75+ speakers covering topics via panel sessions, keynotes and fireside chats, plus multiple networking events, masterclass sessions and a sold-out exhibition showcasing leading ventures.

To learn more visit: www.africamoneydefisummit.com

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Tech Summit

ABOUT AFRICA MONEY & DEFI SUMMIT WEST AFRICA

Africa Money & DeFi Summit West Africa is a leading African fintech, decentralised finance, mobile money and crypto event brought to you by the curators of Africa Tech Summit series and provides insight and networking within the Pan-African Fintech, DeFi & Crypto ecosystem. #AMDSGH brings together fintech leaders, MNO’s, banks, international investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies, media and leading ventures to drive investment and business in the African Fintech and DeFi ecosystem. www.africamoneydefisummit.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Email: [email protected]

Social:

@AfricaMoneyDefi

Africa Money & DeFi LinkedIn

@AfricaTechSMT

ATS Instagram

The post <strong>Africa fintech and crypto leaders to connect at the Africa </strong> appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)