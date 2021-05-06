Africa Communications Media Group: Leading pan-African Communications Firm Appoints Chief Operations Officer

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 6 May, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Linda Weaver has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Africa Communications Media Group (ACG), the leading African-owned, pan-African firm handling communications and reputationmanagement for global clients in the African context. Linda, former Chief Operating Officer for Weber Shandwick Africa, joined the ACG head-office team (based in Johannesburg) earlier this week.

Linda Weaver,

Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Africa Communications Media Group (ACG)

Linda’s impressive career spans over 30 years, 12 of which have focused on communications and marketing activities for the private sector, as well as government communication and mediamanagement. Her key areas of expertise include global brand communications, internal communication, stakeholder engagement, crisis communication and large-scale event management.

ACG’s CEO, Mimi Kalinda, welcomed Linda as part of the company’s executive management team, stating: “Linda’s experience, track record and skills are well known in the industry. We are excited to bring her calibre of leadership to our team as we work to expand our business and service our clients with increased innovation and excellence. With exciting global partnerships on the horizon, Linda will play an essential role in ensuring ACG can meet our client’s needs and expectations.”

Weaver joins the existing highly experienced ACG team to lead the agency’s operational strategic plan, which includes business development, financial management and organisational growth throughout Africa. Her appointment in this key role is aimed at enhancing ACG’s service delivery to clients in terms of quality, advisory support, efficiency and operational excellence – to name a few. Linda stated: “I am excited to join an agency such as ACG that is poised for growth, and I look forward to imparting my passion for mentorship and working with the ACG team to implement global strategies and brand experiences on behalf of our clients”. In her previous role, Linda was involved in launching WeberShandwick’s Kenya office in 2018.

ACG’s purpose is to develop and implement complete, culturally-attuned and effective communications strategies for clients working in Africa. The communications firm has an extensive network across Africa and a diverse portfolio of services including media, creative services, digital and content creation. ACG clients include public sector organizations, private sector and leading social impact entities, from Africa and across the globe.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Communications Media Group (ACG).

About Africa Communications Media Group (ACG)

Africa Communications Media Group (ACG) is the first African-owned, pan-African communicationsfirm, and a partner to local, continental and global clients. With over 30 years of combined communications experience in Africa, ACG focuses on complete, culturally-attuned communicationsservices. ACG strategies are based on research, insights and intelligence; and an authentic understanding of the markets in which our clients operate. The company’s headquarters are based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a presence across Africa. ACG provides a full suite of communications and reputation management services, covering strategydevelopment, media relations, crisis management, digital media (including social media and community management), thought leadership and content production.

ACG understands complex and competitive African markets, and designs solutions to meet today’s changing communication environments while upholding clients’ priority needs and business goals. This winning formula is the driving force behind ACG’s successful campaigns, and the reason the firm’s consultants are recognised as industry leaders and expert storytellers. ACG’s hashtag says it all: #WeKnowAfrica. To find out more about ACG, visit: https://africacommunicationsgroup.com/

Media Contact

For Africa Communications Media Group (ACG)

Ms Ayomide Ibironke

ACG Media Relations Department

Office Line: 011 463 1756

Email: [email protected]

The post Africa Communications Media Group: Leading pan-African Communications Firm Appoints Chief Operations Officer appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)