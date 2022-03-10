Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50%

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 10th March, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africa.com announced the second annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs on March 8, 2022, in line with International Women’s Day. The list is a unique, data-driven research effort that highlights the women who lead big business in Africa. The data for the effort is provided by Bloomberg.

In short, the list represents the women who run big business in Africa. All of the women run businesses with revenue of $100 million or more. No other list of successful African businesswomen is grounded in quantifiable research.

Africa.com Chair Teresa Clarke said, “The 2022 list features 74 women. This represents a meaningful expansion over the 50 women who made the 2021 list. This is largely explained by our intentional change in our methodology. In the first year, we used market capitalization of listed companies as the only financial metric by which to qualify companies for consideration. In 2022, we changed the qualification to be either large scale market capitalization or large scale revenue. By making revenue a screening mechanism, we brought in a larger group of companies from across the continent, thereby diversifying the geographic representation of the list significantly.”

Africa.com is not only reporting on women in corporate Africa, but is also running large scale, free training for African women in the first five years of their corporate careers. Aida Diarra, head of VISA for sub-Saharan Africa, helped to train over 2,000 women with Africa.com in a virtual event. 94% of the participants said that the training was very important to their future success.

A video presentation of the 2022 women on the list, as well as the methodology used to create the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs, are available at this link: Reveal Video of 2022 Definitive List of Women CEOs

Methodology

Group One: CEOs

Of the 1364 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges, we screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million or more, which yielded a list of 581 companies. The public websites of these 581 companies were reviewed to identify female C-suite executives. Our team of researchers then examined the list of these women to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president AND have bottom line profit and loss responsibility. This resulted in the final list of 35 women CEOs.

Group Two: Divisional CEOs

The methodology for this group is identical to the methodology for Group 1, except that the entities evaluated were the divisions of the 581 companies, such that the divisions themselves have standalone revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million or more. The women running these divisions must have a title that clearly demonstrates that they are the chief executive with profit and loss responsibility for the division. This analysis yielded 25 women CEOs.

Group Three: Regional CEOs

The methodology for this group started with an analysis of global corporations with revenue over $10 billion who have operations in one or more countries on the African continent. The regional heads of these companies were analyzed to identify women chief executives for an Africa region or an African country, with profit and loss responsibility for the country or region. This analysis yielded 14 women CEOs. Women in this group are ranking by prioritizing those women who run the Africa region ahead of those who run a single African country.

The Definitive List:

1. Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Platinum, South Africa

2. Nompumelelo Thembekile (Mpumi) Madisa, CEO (Executive Director), Bidvest Group, South Africa

3. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group, South Africa

4. Lynette Francis Saltzman, MD, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, South Africa

5. Lizé Lambrechts, CEO, Santam, South Africa

6. Rosemary Oduor, MD & CEO, Kenya Power & Lighting Ltd, Kenya

7. Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Nigeria

8. Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, South Africa

9. Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries Ltd. Kenya

10. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank, Nigeria

11. Nathalie Alquier, CEO, Centrale Danone, Morocco

12. Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank, Tanzania

13. Rebecca Miano, Managing Director & CEO, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, Kenya

14, Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director, Diamond Trust Bank, Kenya

15. Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd. (Standard Bank), Namibia

16. Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources Ltd. South Africa

17. Catherine Lesetedi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Botswana Insurance Holdings (BIHL Group), Botswana.

18. Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Holdings, Uganda

19. Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana

20. Owen Omogiafo, President /CEO, Transnational Corp of Nigeria, Nigeria

21. Jalila Mezni, CEO, Societe d’Articles Hygeniques, Tunisia

22. Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group PLC, Rwanda

23. Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, Attacq Ltd., South Africa

24. Lamia Tazi, CEO, Sothema, Morocco

25. Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, Absa Bank Botswana Ltd., Botswana

26. Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Zambia

27. Mitwa Ng’ambi, CEO, MTN Rwanda, Rwanda

28. Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, RainOil, Nigeria

29. Miriem Bensalah-Chaqroun, VP & Managing Director, Oulmes, Morocco

30. Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE, South Africa

31. Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank, The Gambia

32. Oluwatomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank, Nigeria

33. Mama Tajmouati, President, YNNA Holding, Morocco

34. Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees, South Africa

35. Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries, Botswana

36. Mpumi Zikalala, CEO Kumba Iron Ore, Anglo American, South Africa

37. Kerrin Land, Managing Director, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual, South Africa.

38. Prabashini Moodley, Managing Director Corporate, Old Mutual, South Africa

39. Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO Corporate, Sanlam, South Africa

40. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Group, Ghana

41. Mizinga Melu, CEO & MD, Absa Group, Zambia

42. Vivien McMenamin, CEO, Mondi, South Africa

43. Mariam Cassim, Group CEO, Financial & Digital Services, Vodacom, South Africa

44. Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Financial Services, Bidvest Bank/ Bidvest Group, South Africa

45. Kerry Cassel, CEO Financial Services Sector, Motus Holdings, South Africa

46. Zyda Rylands, CEO, Woolworths Food, South Africa

47. Fhulu Badugela, CEO Multichoice Africa Holdings, The Multichoice Group, South Africa

48. Yolisa Phahle, CEO General Entertainment & Connected Video, The Multichoice Group, South Africa

49.Nevine Wefky, President of Corporate Credit & Investment, Commercial International Bank, Egypt

50. Richelle Crots, Regional CEO SA Commercial, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, South Africa

51. Ramatoulaye Diallo Shagaya, Managing Director Orange Finances Mobile Services, Sonatel, Senegal

52. Aminata Kane Ndiaye, CEO Orange Sierra Leone, Sonatel, Senegal

53. Kate Rycroft, MD Distell International, Distell Group, South Africa

54. Abiola Bawuah, Regional CEO West Africa, UBA Bank, Nigeria

55. Sally-Anne Jackson, MD Miladys, Mr. Price Group, South Africa

56. Elize Rogers, MD Arxo Logistics, Tharisa, South Africa

57. Helene Echevin, CEO CIEL Healthcare, CIEL, South Africa

58. Anet Ahem, CEO PSG Asset Management, PSG Konsult, South Africa

59. Helene Weesie, MD Ghana Breweries at Diageo, Diageo, Ghana

60 Nanees Adel, CHS Managing Director, Cleopatra Hospital, Egypt

61. Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Africa, Facebook, South Africa

62. Yvonne Ike, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America, Nigeria

63. Cathy (Prim) Smith, MD Sub-Saharan Africa, SAP, South Africa

64. Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President & Head Sub-Saharan Africa, VISA Inc, South Africa

65. Teju Ajani, Managing Director Nigeria, Apple, Nigeria

66. Juliet Ehimuan, Director West Africa, Google (Alphabet Inc.) Nigeria

67. Taelo Mojapelo, Chief Executive Officer, bp Southern Africa

68. Mariam Kane-Garcia, Managing Director South Africa, Total Energies, South Africa

69. Kendi Ntwiga-Nderitu, Country Lead Kenya, Microsoft, Kenya

70. Lillian Barnard, CEO South Africa, Microsoft, South Africa

71. Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, CEO Nigeria and Ghana, Citibank, Nigeria

72. Brenda Mbathi, President GE East Africa, General Electric, Kenya

73. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Group, Ghana

74. Yolanda Cuba, Vice President SEA Region, MTN, South Africa

Africa.com acknowledges its presenting partner Standard Bank, and title partner VISA Inc.

Distributed by African Media Agency for Africa.com.

For more information, visit: https://artificialintelligence.africa.com/

Email [email protected] or contact Laura Joseph at +27 82 332 0473.

AFRICA.COM is a women-led, modern digital media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community.

Whether it’s curated news in our daily Top10 newsletter, research on our websites, interviews on podcasts, or live meetings at our virtual event center, AFRICA.COM is committed to delivering vibrant, premium content.

AFRICA.COM operates from South Africa and the United States with a presence in Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi.

The post Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50% appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)