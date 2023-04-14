Afreximbank’s 30th meet set for Accra this June

The 30th Annual Meetings of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will take place in Accra, Ghana, from 18 to 21 June 2023. The event will mark the high point of the Bank’s year-long 30th anniversary celebrations, under the theme “Delivering the Vision. Building Prosperity for Africans”.

According to Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank the hard work of the past three decades, in pursuit of the vision, has shaped what Afreximbank has become today.

“We thank His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Government for graciously accepting to host Afreximbank’s 30th Annual Meetings. Thirty years ago, the founding fathers of Afreximbank launched a bold initiative for Africans.

“Member States, clients, customers and partners, the business and international trade community, all those in Africa and the diaspora who strive for the prosperity of African people are invited to join us in Accra to celebrate the Bank’s achievements and reflect on its future in an increasingly turbulent world,” said Oramah.

The 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings and 30th Anniversary celebrations will bring together on one platform thousands of people, including African and Caribbean leaders and senior government officials, African, Caribbean and other policymakers, corporate leaders, bankers, academia and other thought leaders.

The meetings will include the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an extensive seminar programme, featuring plenaries and side events.

Afreximbank Annual Meetings are open to all those interested and/or active in promoting African trade and supporting the socio-economic development of African economies.

“It is only fitting that the commemoration of this milestone for Africa’s key Trade Finance institution is co-organised by the host of AFCFTA Secretariat, the Government, and people of Ghana, who are determined torch bearers for Africa’s quest for trade expansion and integration. This is another opportunity to deepen cooperation and seek African solutions to Africa’s challenges,” said Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.