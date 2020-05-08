Industry Uncategorised

AfDB welcomes $10 million Clean Technology Fund investment for Ethiopia’s energy mix

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, 8 May, 2020 – The African Development Bank has welcomed a decision by the Trust Fund Committee of the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), one of two funds within the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), to extend a $10 million  concessional senior loan for development of the 50 MW Tulu Moyo Geothermal Power Plant project in Ethiopia.

The CTF approved the loan on 20 April 2020 for the project, which is seen as a critical step to the East African country’s drive to harness sustainable and resilient energy resources to support its economy and livelihoods. With this investment, CTF becomes the first progressive geothermal Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Ethiopia.

“We welcome the participation of CTF in this project. This concessional resource will be instrumental in helping the country to diversify its energy mix by facilitating the deployment of renewable energy technologies while supporting Ethiopia in meeting the targets under its National Electrification Plan 2.0,” said Anthony Nyong, Director of Climate Change and Green Growth at the Bank.

The project entails the design, construction, commissioning and operation of a 50 MW geothermal power plant under a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) scheme, and marks the first phase of the Ethiopian government’s plan to build  cumulative generation capacity of 150 MW by 2024.

The project will include a sub-station and an 11 km transmission line.

Antony Karembu, Principal Investment Officer and Renewable Energy Specialist at the African Development Bank noted that as the first progressive geothermal Independent Power Producer in Ethiopia, CTF will leverage climate finance options in mobilizing private sector operators for the project.

The project is expected to curb greenhouse gas emissions by over 10 million tonnes  CO2 equivalent. over its lifetime, and will create around 600 jobs, Karembu said.

CTF will catalyze the deployment of renewable energy technologies in Ethiopia and will underpin future investments into the sector as first-mover risks are reduced and compliance requirements are better understood to all market participants, Leandro Azevedo, Principal Climate Finance Officer and CIF coordinator at the African Development Bank, stated.

The CTF funds will be drawn from the Dedicated Private Sector Program III designed to provide risk-appropriate financing for high-impact, large-scale private sector projects in clean technologies.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The US mission in Uganda in partnership with the Tartan Burners Athletic Club and the Uganda Tennis Association have launched the inaugural Arthur Ashe Memorial Regional Tennis competitions aimed at creating awareness of the HIV virus as well as promoting the game of Tennis in Uganda.
Industry Leisure

US Government starts Tennis Tournament in memory of Arthur Ashe

EABW Editor

The US mission in Uganda in partnership with the Tartan Burners Athletic Club and the Uganda Tennis Association have launched the inaugural Arthur Ashe Memorial Regional Tennis competitions aimed at creating awareness of the HIV virus as well as promoting the game of Tennis in Uganda. The US mission has injected in a total sum […]

People who have encroached on road reserves and sewer lines have been put on notice as Kisumu gears up for a major facelift.
EAC Industry

Kisumu City gears up for a major face-lift

EABW Editor

People who have encroached on road reserves and sewer lines have been put on notice as Kisumu gears up for a major facelift. The initiative by Kisumu City Board is meant to reorganise Kisumu’s lakefronts in a bid to boost its tourism potential and revive Lake Victoria’s blue economy, which is in line with the […]

The French Development Agency (AFD) - represented by its CEO Rémy Rioux - and the Commission of African Union - represented by Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry have signed their first Memorandum of Understanding worth EUr 1.5 million.
Africa Industry

France sign first-ever MOU with African Union worth EUR 1.5m

EABW Editor

The French Development Agency (AFD) – represented by its CEO Rémy Rioux – and the Commission of African Union – represented by Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry have signed their first Memorandum of Understanding worth EUr 1.5 million. The AFD-AUC MoU confirms that AFD will provide a grant devoted to the second priority […]