AfDB to fund the West African Monetary Union
Africa Investment

AfDB to fund the West African Monetary Union

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Abidjan, 2 March 2022 – The African Development Bank on Monday signed a grant agreement for an amount of $400,000 with the Dépositaire Central/Banque de Règlement of the West African Monetary Union (WAMU) to modernize the regional financial market infrastructure.

The grant will fund the creation of a digital platform to automate securities issuance for the regional financial market and reduce the holding period preceding subscription allocations and registration in the books of the Dépositaire Central/Banque de Règlement, the host of the digital platform.

It is expected to facilitate access to securities issuance information and data for market stakeholders and allow them to have reliable real-time information on securities issuance.

The grant will be sourced from the Capital Markets Development Trust Fund, a multi-donor fund administered by the African Development Bank and supported by the Ministry of Finance of Luxembourg and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Cooperation of the Netherlands.

“The African Development Bank is a key partner of the development of WAMU’s regional financial market.

After having already supported the Conseil régional de l’épargne publique et des marchés financiers, the Bourse régionale des valeurs mobilières, and Agence UMOA-Titres, we look forward to continue supporting the development of WAMU’s regional financial market with this first partnership with the Dépositaire Central/Banque de règlement,” said Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, Director General for the West Africa Region of the African Development Bank Group.

“This project will be implemented at an opportune time, when most of our regional member countries, including WAMU member countries, are seeking to stimulate their post-Covid-19 recovery.

The support of the African Development Bank through this grant will help mobilize additional resources and support the efforts of the economies of the West African Monetary Union,” she said.

Edoh Kossi Amenounve, Director General of the Dépositaire Central/Banque de règlement, said: “The implementation of this project to digitize securities issuance on our market will facilitate access for investors, especially retail investors, to our products through an automated, transparent and secure subscription mechanism.

The Dépositaire Central/Banque de règlement is delighted to be a stakeholder in this major technological development which aims to accelerate the development of the WAEMU regional financial market.”

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Constant Mayende Appointed Chairman, KCB BANK
Africa Industry

Constant Mayende Appointed Chairman, KCB BANK

Godfrey Ivudria

Mr. Constant Othieno Mayende has been appointed as Chairman Board of Directors, KCB Bank Uganda Limited. Mr. Constant Othieno Mayende replaces Mr. Aga Sekalala Jr, whose term recently came to an end. Mr. Othieno is a Partner at CMK & Co, Certified Public Accountants. He is a Certified Public Accountant of Uganda (CPA) and a […]

No Urgency to Start Somalia Maritime Delimitation Case
Africa Opinions

No Urgency to Start Somalia Maritime Delimitation Case

Godfrey Ivudria

There is no urgency to start Somalia’s maritime delimitation case. Following the rejection of the petition by Kenya to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a postponement of the Somalia v Kenya maritime delimitation case last week on the basis of key points stated in the letter to the ICJ by Kenya’s Attorney General. […]

Africa Maritime

Work starts at DP World Berbera Port in Somaliland

EABW Editor

Construction work on the development of the multi-purpose Berbera port in the Republic of Somaliland has started with a special ground-breaking ceremony to mark the occasion. Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem launched the first phase of work on October 10 and thanked attending government officials […]