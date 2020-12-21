Advancing Cardiac Care with Technology in Uganda – Nakasero Hospital Kampala

On a rather warm afternoon of December 18th 2020, Nakasero Hospital hosted her clients to a launch of its brand new Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab), in line with its mission of advancing healthcare in Uganda by leveraging technology. The event was hosted on the hospital premises capturing the entire character of a healthcare provider that is focused on ensuring the people of Uganda get the very best services within their country. The event featured high profile guests including, Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda, the Prime Minister (and guest of honor) and Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health.

The Catheterization Laboratory, commonly referred to as a Cath Lab, is an examination room in a hospital or clinic with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart and treat any stenosis or abnormality found. This new modality completes the technical capability in one of the hospital’s Centers of Excellence-Cardiology. The Cath Lab is complemented by the existing Cardiac and Wellness Center which is the diagnostic arm of our cardiology department.

Pacific Diagnostics, the Official Distributor for Siemens Healthineers in Uganda have worked tirelessly in ensuring this project is concluded expertly and on time.

The Ag. Chief Executive, Dr Simon Luzige, welcomed the guests to this special event and commended his team for all the hard work put into delivering a project of this magnitude. This is a huge milestone for the hospital and everyone should feel proud of having been part of this project.

On his part, the Chairman, Dr Ben Mbonye relived the mission of the founding team of Consultants by affirming the hospitals continuous improvement plan to deliver services that would benefit Uganda and the region ensuring less people have to travel out of the country to access highly technical services. This is yet another manifestation of the mission that inspired the team to start Nakasero Hospital.

The Ministry of Health was represented by the Permeant Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine who commended the hospital’s courage to deliver huge projects that are aimed at saving lives of Ugandans. It was at this juncture that she invited the Prime Ministry to deliver his remarks as the Chief Guest.

The Prime Minister on his part applauded Nakasero Hospital for yet another huge milestone, Furthermore, he appreciated the great working relationship between the private and public health sector in delivering services to Ugandans. In particular he noted that the team at Uganda Heart Institute has been working closely with Nakasero Hospital to deliver this project and asked that this relationship continues to grow as it delivers the benefits to the intended subjects, the people of Uganda and the region. He then officially witnessed the symbolic had over of the key to the Cath Lab from the Pacific Diagnostic team to Nakasero Hospital team there by officially launching the brand new state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) an Nakasero Hospital.