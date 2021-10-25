Accountancy Awards to Honour COVID-19 Heroes

The 2021 Accountancy Service Awards (ASA) will honour finance teams and accountants that have made remarkable contributions towards assisting their organisations, clients and communities to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and stay afloat.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), the organiser of the ASA has added two award categories for 2021, namely, the COVID-19 lifeline award for the Finance team, and the COVID-19 lifeline award for individuals.

“Over the past few months, we have read about touching stories of accountants working around the clock to support their clients and organisations through the COVID-19 crisis.

Inspired by the profession’s open-handed response, the Institute has added two COVID-19 lifeline categories to this year’s awards, but has equally introduced a requirement for winners of other awards to demonstrate their contribution to the fight against COVID-19,” CPA Derick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer of ICPAU said.

The COVID:19 lifeline award for the finance team recognises finance teams that went the extra mile to help their organisations/employers to remain resilient through the lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.

Among others, finance teams will be evaluated for: adding value to clients, enhancing customer effectiveness, client focus and innovation, adjusting to ensure business continuity, ensuring resilient financial health with rigorous cash management, demonstrating clear ability to make bold moves post-recovery, quick adoption of tools and technology to collaborate and work efficiently in the remote setup, prioritising health and safety, participating in developing a positive work environment, and commitment to providing continuous updates about the pandemic to its stakeholders.

The COVID-19 lifeline award for individuals recognizes accountants who have been instrumental in supporting communities or businesses during the pandemic.

Among others, nominees will be evaluated for participating in campaigns intended to extend support to the communities and fellow accountants.

Other categories of the Awards are: Gold Service, CPA of the Year, Young Accountant of the Year, Finance team of the Year, and Accounting firm of the Year.

The winners of the Awards will be announced during the 26th Annual Seminar of the Institute, in December 2021.

The Accountancy Service Awards were started in 2015 as a premium annual award of excellence aimed at recognising persons or entities that have made outstanding contributions towards the advancement of the accountancy profession in Uganda and beyond.

Contenders are nominated by members of ICPAU via https://icpauportal.com/online/accountancy_service_awards/ until 22 October 2021.