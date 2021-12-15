A-once-in-a-lifetime experience this festive season at Expo 2020 Dubai

Enjoy the most wonderful time of the year at the greatest show on earth

Alkebulan African Dining Hall



DUBAI,UAE, 15 December 2021 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – With the festive season just around the corner, get into the spirit at Expo 2020 Dubai with a star-studded line-up of limited-edition menus, decadent brunches, seasonal specials and spice-laden baking workshops.

Feast with all the family at a selection of the world’s best restaurants and foodie hotspots, from Alkebulan – the world’s first African dining hall – to plant-based cuisine with a festive twist at XYST by Matthew Kenney.

Chock full of options, you’re sure to feel merry and bright with Expo 2020’s festive extravaganza. Choose to celebrate Christmas Day or ring in the New Year in style at Expo 2020, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the greatest show on earth.

ADRIFT Burger Bar

Treat your team to some REAL food this festive season at ADRIFT Burger Bar. Enjoy the ease of choosing any burger from our menu along with a side and milkshake or soda of choice. Available all day from 1st – 15th December | Price AED 85 | For booking: +971 (0) 4 317 3123. Plus, head to ADRIFT to see in 2022 for a guaranteed punch of flavour. With legendary burgers and epic shakes, ADRIFT’s New Year’s Eve packages start from AED 350 for guests arriving after 9pm.

For bookings contact +971 (0) 4 317 3123 or [email protected]

Alif Café by Farm2Table

Sample the Christmas Party Package at Alif Café, with all dishes served to share (AED 175, unlimited soft drinks for two hours; AED 275 enhanced beverages). Or enjoy festive specials from the grab and go section. Alif Café source sustainable and organic produce from local farms and showcase the incredible range and quality that the UAE has to offer.Available from 1st-30th December

For Bookings: [email protected]

BARON

Indulge in exclusive festive specials this festive season at BARON while enjoying best views of Al Wasl Plaza! Packages from AED 75. Celebrate the last day of 2021 at BARON with an exclusive set menu of signature dishes. Packages from AED 850 |

For booking: +971 4 350 9224

For bookings: [email protected]

Bread Ahead Bakery School

Sugar and spice and all things nice. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned baker, the Bread Ahead Bakery School at Expo 2020 Dubai is running a selection of festive workshops this December, offering home bakers the chance to learn how to bake with their expert bakery teachers. Learn how to make delicious white chocolate and cranberry scrolls in the family Christmas workshop, try your hand at festive doughnut making, or perfect the art of traditional mince pies and cinnamon butter cookies.Workshops: 250 AED weekdays; 300 AED weekends; 350 AED festive workshopsDemos: free of charge, first-come basis

Book here: Bread Ahead Bakery School | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Cafe Milano

Experience the festive season in true Italian style with Cafe Milano’s Christmas Lunch offering. An institution renowned for its authentic Italian cuisine, and above all, gracious hospitality, Cafe Milano invites you to dine with them this Christmas. Indulge in a carefully curated Christmas set menu, including traditional seafood salad & octopus, Ossobuco alla milanese, potatoes and spinach, traditional lasagne & panettone, struffoli, rococo, & mustaccioli. Ring in the New Year at the Italian institution, with a set menu, inclusive of welcome bubbly. With a singer and live music from 7pm-late Cafe Milano is the place to be for the festivities.AED 550, Festive Set Menu (beverages excluded) December 25th, starting 12pmAED 950, New Year’s Eve Set Menu, 31st December, starting from 7pm

For bookings: [email protected]

Canvas by Coffee Culture

Embrace the festive season at Canvas and choose from a Christmas Canape menu (starting at AED 150), a Christmas party menu (starting at AED 195) or see in the New Year with a 3-course meal, with unlimited drinks for 2 hours (AED 290 soft drinks: AED 420 alcohol package). Canvas by C+C, is a co-working space, with a cultural program to enrich the experience of community members within its minimalist industrial surroundings.

For bookings: [email protected]

De2Have & The Viking Cafe

Enjoy traditional Danish food at De2Have with a Christmas Dinner (16th, 17th, 18th, 25th, 26th, 29th December). Try the Danish Christmas treat ‘æbleskiver’, with homemade jam and sugar – served every Sunday in the Viking Café outside the pavilion.

For bookings: [email protected]

Farago Express Mobility

Enjoy a wide variety of appetisers, mains, desserts, nibbles from our buffet and take advantage of our live pasta station at AED 99! Kids under 8 eat free! From 21st to 23rd December from 11am to 10pm.

More information here: Farrago – The Expo Culinary Pod | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Floozie Cookies

Indulge in Floozie Cookie’s special December Floozie, a decadent chocolate fudge cookie stuffed with pistachio ganache, drizzled with icing, and sprinkled with chopped pistachios (AED 16)Available 1st-31st December

More information here: Floozie Cookie | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Food Experience Dutch Dubai

To celebrate Christmas, we are making you a special offer at the Food Experience in the Netherlands Pavilion. Until the 29th of December a ‘stroopwafel’ cheesecake and a coffee by choice is available at our Food Experience for just 50 AED till 29th December. To celebrate the beginning of a brand-new year, we are making you a special offer at our Food Experience. From 30th December to the 5th of January, you can get a ‘Broodje Kroket’ and a Bavaria drink for just 60 AED all together.

More information here: Food experience Dutch Dubai | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Alkebulan Gingerbread House



Garden on 1

Garden on 1 is the place to head to for lively festive fun. Serving mulled wine all month for AED 35 and a festive quiz night, with complimentary mulled wine on arrival (21st & 28th December), to the Christmas Present night – those wearing an ugly Christmas jumper will receive a free glass of mulled wine on arrival (14th-25th December). Try the Christmas Party Package, with unlimited pass around food and drinks for 2 hours (AED 220, drinks; AED 295, premium drinks, 1st – 30th December). The perfect place to earmark for New Year’s Eve, Garden on 1 are offering all your favourites with a lavish buffet (350 AED unlimited beverages; 495 AED unlimited premium beverages).

For bookings: [email protected]

Grand Beirut

Grand Beirut’s unique ambience transports diners to Lebanon’s vibrant scene. Indulge in an authentic Lebanese experience filled with art, culture and food. Grand Beirut will be offering a special Christmas menu consisting of hot and cold mezzeh, selected grills – including turkey with rice and chestnuts – and desserts (AED 375 per person). A New Year’s Eve menu will offer a selection of hot and cold mezzeh, selected grills and deserts (AED 599 per person) so you can savor Lebanese classics with friends and family.

More information here: Grand Beirut | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Irish Village

Enjoy a 3-course traditional Christmas menu from 1st to 26th December for AED 165.

For bookings: [email protected]

Jubilee Gastronomy

Jubilee Gastronomy is hosting a 5 Course Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve (from AED 550) and a Christmas Day set menu with sharing starters, Turkey and desserts (from AED 400). To celebrate the New Year head to the impressive venue to enjoy a 7 Course Set Menu with premium Beverages (early birds AED 1,495 (till 15th December), after 15th December AED 1,995).

For bookings: [email protected]

Jubilee Mixology

Head to Jubilee Mixology for New Year’s Eve and enjoy a selection of canapes & premium beverages with stunning Al Wasl Plaza views (early birds AED 1,495 (till 15th December), after 15th December AED 1,995. The rooftop bar overlooks Al Wasl Dome which features the world’s largest 360-degree projection. The open-air space has a chic, homely feel, with a live DJ spinning a soundtrack of house, modern beats, lounge, jazz and much more

For bookings: [email protected]

Kojaki

It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas at Kojaki. Kojaki’s 12 days of Christmas promotion will see the Korean-Japanese restaurant offer various special offers and discounts from 12th-23rd December.

12th – Buy one dish for over AED 150 and get the second hot plate for free

13th – Complimentary Shishito Peppers or Baby Squid upon ordering a main dish

14th – Free flowing on selected cocktails when you order over AED 200 from 6pm to 11pm

15th – Two for one on any starters

16th – 100th person through the doors receives AED 500 voucher to spend at Kojaki

17th – Complimentary tea/coffee to all guests following dining experience

18th – Kids dine for AED 30 each

19th – Complimentary desserts to all guests following dining experience

20th – Complimentary bottle of wine when ordering Rib Eye Steak

21st – Two complimentary Banchans with every meal

22nd – One glass of complimentary prosecco to all guests between 6pm-9pm

23rd – 20% off the entire menu at Kojaki

For bookings: 971 52 500 9299

Kutir

Delight in a 5-course set menu of festive Indian delicacies curated by Michelin star Chef Rohit Ghai this Christmas (24th & -25th December). Or choose to ring in the New Year at Kutir with an authentic feast of Indian dishes.Packages from AED 375.

For bookings: [email protected]

Long Chim

Diners can savour a selection of signature dishes inspired by traditional thai cuisine from the festive MAA Long Chim Christmas special 7-course menu. A few of the flavourful options include soft shell crab with curry powder, oysters with nam jim, thai coconut ice cream and a tantalising Bangkok Martini. Or savour thai flavours on New Year’s Eve with a 6-course set menu full of decadent options including southern curry of lobster.

AED 280 (food only); AED 360 (with beverage pairing) 12pm-11pm, December 24-26th

AED 380 (food only); AED 495 (with beverage pairing); AED 1110 (with beverage pairing and a bottle of champagne). 31st December, 7pm-12am

For bookings: [email protected]

Mangrove Philippines Cuisine

With the restaurant’s Hang a Dream promo, diners will receive a raffle tag for every AED 100 worth of food purchased, for the chance to win AED 100 voucher to redeem in January (16th– 31st December). Diners will also receive a festive gift when spending over AED 350 (1st-31st December) and kids are in for a sweet treat, with every main dish kids under 9 get a free scoop of ice cream (1st-31st December).

For bookings: [email protected]

M-Eating Italy

A taste of Italian PDO cheeses. Enjoy the taste of Italian PDO cheeses. AFIDOP in collaboration with the Consortia for the Protection of four iconic Italian PDO cheeses is pleased to offer an amazing tasting experience of Gorgonzola, Grana Padano, Mozzarella di Bufala Campana and Pecorino Romano at the M-Eating Italy Pavilion free from 11.30am on 24th & 25th December.

For more information M-Eating Italy | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Mudra

Sample the Christmas Canape Menu at plant-based Mudra (starting at AED 150) or try the Christmas Party Menu (starting at AED 195). Mudra will also be offering a Christmas Eve brunch with plant-based favourites from 1pm to 4pm (starting at AED 195). With stunning views out over the Expo site, the rooftop restaurant hosts live DJs for an electric atmosphere. Enjoy with a glass of mulled grape in hand during the month of December (AED 35). Christmas Canape Menu; Christmas Party Menu – both menus available 1st-31st December

For bookings: [email protected]

Scarpetta Mercato

Celebrate the festive season at Scarpetta and dig into Italian signature dishes from 24th to 26th December with a 6 course set menu from AED 450. Celebrate the last day of 2021 at Scarpetta Mercato with a 5 course set menu of Italian delicacies from AED 600 (31st December).

For bookings: [email protected]

Schengen Lounge

The Schengen Lounge will offer a festive lunch & dinner (12pm-11pm), with a selection of Luxembourg cuisine. Luxembourg’s master chef Kim Kevin De Dood has worked in some of the world’s most prestigious restaurants, with the culinary supremo overseeing a team of 35 at the Luxembourg Pavilion, sharing the cuisine of his homeland with the world.

For bookings: [email protected]

The Local Aussie Grill

Enjoy the Aussie Christmas Day BBQ from 10am to 11pm, with lamb chops, dry-aged tomahawk, grilled prawns, grilled octopus, avocado & potato salad. From the Cold Bar enjoy chilled tiger prawns and Dibba Bay oysters. Christmas treats such as Christmas lamington, pavlova and candy cane soft serve will satisfy the cravings together with, delicious selection of hot and cold Christmas beverages. From AED 65 to AED 110.

For more information The Local Aussie Grill | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

The National by Geoffrey Zakarian

Celebrate the festive season from 12th December all the way to Boxing Day at The National (12th– 26th December). Indulge in an exclusive festive set menu from AED 450, also available on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. What better way to welcome 2022 than with the best views of Al Wasl Plaza. On New Year’s Eve the restaurant will be offering a set menu of 5 courses from AED 850

For bookings: [email protected]

VEG’D

Is there anything better than a Christmas sandwich? Try the Christmas Special Wrap (AED 45) at VEG’D, with turkSOY stuffing and cranberry, for the lunch festive dreams are made of.Available 5th-31st December.

More information: VEG’D | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

XYST

With delicious seasonal specials including roast squash and chestnut quiche (AED 49) and roast garlic and kale hummus (AED 39), XYST’s Matthew Kenney brings his unique, plant-based approach to Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. Book the Christmas Canape Menu (starting at AED 150) or the Christmas Party Menu (AED 195).All menus 1st – 31st December.

For bookings: +971 52 2366 124

More information: XYST | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

2020 Club by EMAAR

This festive season join 2020 Club by Emaar for a special gourmet festive brunch on the 17th, 24th & 25th December, a lavish buffet spread in a chic, inviting environment, accompanied by mesmerizing views of Al Wasl Plaza, with a DJ providing live entertainment (soft beverages 288 per person; select house beverages AED 388 per person). Enjoy ‘Oysters, Grills & Hops’ – with a platter of fresh oysters, select house beverages and grill selection, served alongside dazzling views from the stunning rooftop venue (AED 250 per person; 5pm-12am, daily; 4th-30th December). Or sample the festive afternoon tea with a selection of delectable scones, sandwiches, soft beverages & teas and coffees (AED 160 per person; AED 300 per couple; 1pm-6pm, daily; 4th-30th December).

For bookings contact: [email protected]

Alkebulan The African Dining Hall

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy the festive season the African way. Alkebulan, the world’s first African Dining Hall, will take your taste buds on a festive journey through the great continent of Africa. Enjoy an array of Christmas dishes, including the beloved East African dish – curry Goat stew, traditionally shared amongst families at Christmas time. Alternative options include a slow roasted duck with spiced cranberry chutney & famous turkey roll in a soft potato bun from the delictable Sweet Ophelias. Speciality cocktails will be served on the outdoor terrace overlooking the Jubilee Dome as guests kick back and enjoy african sounds and beats. Savour the sweet taste of Africa this festive season with Alkebulan’s Christmas Dessert Cart treats which will be scattered outdoors and can be found by the iconic Expo 2020 Dubai fountains. The carts will include an Accra yule log cake Conge madeleines & hot chocolate with smoked vanilla marshmallow by pastry chef, Mame Sow.

Dishes AED 55-AED 75; 5th-25th December

Festive Carts, 5th-25th December, 12pm-10pm

Kickstart the celebrations on Christmas Eve at Alkebulan with an all-you-can-eat offer, including free-flowing house grape and hops. Special Christmas dishes will be offered at all counters, with entertainment in the form of DJs and drummers.

24th December, 1pm-4pm, AED 420

Enjoy an alfresco New Year’s Eve on Alkebulan’s terrace with an all-you-can-eat offer, including free-flowing house grape and hops, with a side of live entertainment.

31st December, 8pm-3am, AED 650

Families can enjoy a special gingerbread house workshop hosted by Shoebox Bakery. Create lasting memories with your children and join African culinary craftsmen for a unique festive activity.

AED 180; 11th, 18th & 25th December, 10am

For bookings: [email protected]

Oxtail Fried Rice Recipe



This blended rice dish serves as a signature plate in Sweet Ophelia’s by Chef Alexander Smalls. A combination of Black rice & scented white Jasmine grains meets bold flavours of oxtail , chillies ,beans ,collard greens and scents of curry.

Recipe Ingredients

2lbs oxtails

3 cups cooked black and white rice

4 heads of collard greens

2 cups of bean sprouts

6 scallions chopped

4 bird’s eye chillies sliced, some set aside for garnish

1 clove garlic minced

1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

½ teaspoon salt

3½ tablespoons soy sauce

½ teaspoon rice vinegar

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons sesame oil

4 eggs – 2 soft-boiled to garnish

Smoked paprika, to taste

1 bunch coriander

Instructions

Rub oxtails with salt and five-spice powder. Cover and bake at 200C for 3 hours until the meat falls off the bone, and then cool, shred and set aside. Mix eggs with ½ tablespoon of soy sauce and rice vinegar, then add to the frying pan with 1 tablespoon oil. Cook through. Shred and set aside. Add the remaining olive oil and scallions and chilli to the frying pan. Saute for 2 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the rest of the vegetables and sauté for 5 minutes. Add shredded meat, rice and sesame oil and 3 tablespoons soy sauce, and then sauté until the rice gets a little crispy. Serve garnished with freshly chopped coriander

