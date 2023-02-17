A New Dawn For Somalia-After IFAD Debt Clearance

“The reengagement of IFAD is the beginning of that transition. That helps a lot,” Mohamud told reporters in Rome. “It’s opening a door that the other partners, the other international organizations will follow suit.” Somalia has a lot of “challenges” and needs support from the international community, particularly when it comes to food security, Mohamud said.

As many as 8.3 million Somalis could suffer from high levels of food insecurity between April and June, while an estimated 214,000 people are already in catastrophic food insecurity. IFAD President Alvaro Lario said $11.6 million will be made immediately available, while another $50 million will go toward a new agricultural development project providing key inputs such as seeds, irrigation technology, and climate-smart practices. There will also be additional funding through microfinance loans. “Clearly we have to provide humanitarian assistance to save lives now, but it is also equally important that we lay the foundation today for a brighter future,” Lario said.

“Solutions exist for people to adapt. A drought, even a long one, should not mean hunger and death. And it is inhumane to keep people living in cycles of crises.”