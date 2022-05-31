8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit, concluded with Award ceremony honouring leaders and developments within Africa’s

Summary:

NAIROBI, Kenya, 30 May 2022, /African Media Agency (AMA)/- 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – CEO Exclusive, opened its doors to welcome in-person participation from the leaders of the African financial sector on the 25th of May 2022, at the at Mövenpick Hotel & Residences, Nairobi – Kenya.

John Njoroge – Country Manager, Kenya | Network International (Powered Sponsor), the Chairman of the conference inaugurated the event, which was followed by the Opening Keynote Address: Beyond Banking: Producing Seamless Financial Experiences through Disruptive Technologies, presented by Nandan Mer – Group Chief Executive Officer | Network International.

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, commented, “The 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit was an excellent platform for discussing what disruption means for the region’s financial services players and which technologies to watch out for. As the leading enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East, Network International is committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the region’s payments landscape while helping businesses and economies across our markets prosper, by simplifying commerce and payments.”

CEO INFLUENCER PANEL, brainstormed on the importance of “Taking Digital Banking to Rural Africa”. Moderated by Faith Kobusingye Mugambwa – Regional Managing Director, East Africa | Network International, the panelists who joined this panel included Dr. Segun Aina – President at Africa Fintech Network, Julias Alego – Chief Executive Officer | Kenya Institute of Bankers and Raphael Lekolool – Managing Director | Postbank Kenya.

Muhammad Nana – Vice President, Fintech Partnerships, Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa | Mastercard, moderated the the Leaders Innovation Panel to discuss deploying AI and automation to drive customer engagement, efficiency, and productivity. Panelists joining this discussion included leaders from Network International, Sparkle, FMB Capital Holdings Plc, Jubilee Insurance and Netcore.

“How will Open Banking support Financial Inclusion in Africa?” was addressed by Hany Fekry – Group Managing Director, Processing | Network International. Latest solutions and innovative technologies within the scope of customer engagement, safety and security, digital disruption, artificial intelligence was elaborated in exclusive presentations from the event’s partners – Netcore, Zwipe, FICO, Ameyo, IDEX Biometrics and more.

One of the highlighted session at the event included the WOMEN VOICES CEO PANEL which addressed “How can small business women entrepreneurs overcome funding challenges and achieve business growth?”

Faith Kobusingye Mugambwa, moderated this interactive panel which was panelled by

Mizinga Melu – Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer | Absa Bank Zambia Plc

– Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer | Mamie KALONDA – Chief Executive Officer | FINCA RD Congo S

– Chief Executive Officer | Caroline Kariemu-Brazell – Co-Founder & Managing Director | M-Tip A

– Co-Founder & Managing Director | A Djiba Diallo – Senior Fintech Advisor, Operations & Technology | Ecobank Transnational Inc.

This premium edition hosted 60+ industry leaders and was sponsored by 30+ partners that included

Openway, Gupshup, Eclectics, Mastercard, Moody’s Analytics, ProgressSoft, Kenya Institute of Bankers, Africa Fintech Network, FMB Capital Holding, Centenary Bank, Sparkle, Finca among others.

The conclusion of the conference paved way into the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards, which recognized the contribution for efforts and innovation of the region’s BFSI sector and its key players.

Commenting on the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards, Nana Esi Idun- Arkhurst, the Divisional Director for Retail Banking at Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, expressed her profound gratitude to the organization for adjudging her the “Most Influential African Woman Banker of the Year (Retail Banking)”.

“It is an honor to be recognized for this prestigious award. This award is dedicated to every member of the Fidelity Retail team for believing in the vision and coming on the journey. This is for your commitment, diligence and phenomenal performance year on year. I am grateful to the leadership of the Bank for the opportunity to lead and I thank my family for their unwavering support throughout my career. I want to encourage everyone, especially women, to be agents of change and excellence and to take up leadership roles in their chosen fields. Together we can all contribute to narrowing the leadership gender gap”.

NMB CEO, Ruth Zaipuna said, “I am gratified to accept this award on behalf of Management of NMB Bank Plc, customers and the 3,500 NMB employees for their cooperation in delivering the best to our esteemed customers and shareholders and ensuring that we give back to the society in which we have sustained our business for over 20 years.”

“I dedicate this ‘African Banking CEO of the Year 2022 (Tanzania)’ award to my colleagues at NMB who are fully committed to NMB’s quest to remain truly beyond comparison – a bank of innovation and customer-centricity, resilience, trust, safety, and security,” Ruth added.

Other industry leaders and organization who were honored and celebrated at the Award ceremony included –

Abdulmajid M. Nsekela ( African Retail Banker of the Year),

( African Retail Banker of the Year), Mamie Kalonda Kapenga (African Microfinance Banker of the Year);

(African Microfinance Banker of the Year); Dr.Tomisin Fashina (African Banking COO of the Year),

(African Banking COO of the Year), Lanre Bamisebi (African Banking CIO of the Year),

(African Banking CIO of the Year), Unathi Mtya (Most Influential African Women Banker of the Year – Digital Transformation);

(Most Influential African Women Banker of the Year – Digital Transformation); Mizinga Melu (Most Influential African Women Banker of the Year – Rest of Africa);

(Most Influential African Women Banker of the Year – Rest of Africa); Asante Financial Services Group (Neobank Rising Star – East Africa);

(Neobank Rising Star – East Africa); Bank Sofri (Neobank Rising Star – West Africa);

(Neobank Rising Star – West Africa); Kenya Institute of Bankers (Outstanding Contribution to Banking Community – Kenya);

(Outstanding Contribution to Banking Community – Kenya); Africa Fintech Network (Outstanding Contribution for The African Fintech Community);

(Outstanding Contribution for The African Fintech Community); AFiK (Outstanding Contribution to Kenya’s Fintech Community);

(Outstanding Contribution to Kenya’s Fintech Community); The Leadership Group Limited ( Outstanding Knowledge Exchange Provider to Fintech Community) ChainAdvise Blockchain Advisory (Outstanding Contribution to Blockchain Development in Africa)

Solutions, products and services from IDEX Biometrics, Netcore, Eclectics, Gupshup, Ameyo and KnowBe4, were recognized for their contribution within the technology and innovation categories at the Award ceremony.

