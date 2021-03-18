$530 Million Renewable Energy Fund for Angola-AfDB
Africa Investment

$530 Million Renewable Energy Fund for Angola-AfDB

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The African Development Bank has committed $530 million to finance the construction of a 343 km, 400 kV central-south transmission line that will connect the north and south transmission grids in Angola and allow for the distribution of clean energy between the two regions.

The north of Angola has a surplus of more than 1,000 MW of mostly renewable power, whereas the south relies on expensive diesel generators, supported by government subsidies.

Transmission capacity will increase by 2,250 MW and eliminate the need for polluting, diesel-powered generators in southern provinces.

The project, once operational in 2023, will avert the consumption of 46.8 billion litres of diesel per year in the south, cutting 80 Megatonnes of CO2 emissions.

The government of Angola will save more than $130 million per year in diesel subsidies.

The finance package, approved in December 2019 by the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank, consists of $480 million in financing from the Bank, along with $50 million from the Africa Growing Together Fund, a $2 billion facility sponsored by the People’s Bank of China and administered by the African Development Bank.

The funding covers the first phase of the Energy Sector Efficiency and Expansion Program (ESEEP) in Angola, which will assist the government to connect the country’s transmission grids and tackle limited operational capacity within the Angolan power distribution utility ENDE.

Around 80% of residential customers in Angola are not metered, resulting in financial losses and reliance on government subsidies.

As part of the ESEEP, 860,000 pre-paid meters will be installed and 400,000 new customers will be connected to the grid and effectively metered.

At the regional level, the ESEEP will be the first step to enabling a connection to the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP).

The new transmission line will become the backbone for the distribution of power to the southern provinces of Angola and Namibia and will enable further power trading between countries in the region.

The funding follows two other recent Bank contributions to Angola’s energy sector strategy. In 2015, the Bank approved a $1 billion power sector reform loan for Angola, which resulted in the creation of an independent regulator and the unbundling of the sector into generation, transmission and distribution companies.

The program encourages ownership of the reforms by the Government, and enhanced donor coordination, through project implementation and procurement support for the power utilities, provided in cooperation with Power Africa/USAID.

Angola has significantly improved capacity, operational efficiency, and sustainability of the electricity sector. In the period 2015-2019, Angola’s total installed capacity in renewable energy rose from 1,017 MW to 2,763 MW, mainly through the improved exploitation of the country’s abundant hydropower.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

After marking its presence in 15 countries, ThreadSol (www.ThreadSol.com) is set to explore the African apparel industry to transform manufacturers into super vendors.
Africa Industry

Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa Slower than Expected

EABW Editor

Sub-Saharan African economies are still recovering from the slowdown in 2015-16, but growth is slower than expected. This is according to the October 2018 issue of Africa’s Pulse, the bi-annual analysis of the state of African economies by the World Bank. The average growth rate in the region is estimated at 2.7 percent in 2018, […]

Africa Industry Travel

Kenya Airways Resumes International Passenger Flights With A Colourful Event

Godfrey Ivudria

Kenya Airways resumes international flights to 30 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East Nairobi, 30 July 2020 – Kenya Airways (KQ) today resumed international passenger services following the easing of movement restrictions as directed by H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta. The first international flights depart today 1st August to the following international destinations; London, […]

Africa ICT

Huawei Cloud Support Drives Success for African E-commerce Platform

Godfrey Ivudria

JOHANNESBURG, November 2020 – Cloud and app store support play a critical role in ensuring the success of e-commerce platforms in Africa. This was the view from Lulu Haangala Wood, co-founder and CMO of Afrishop, an e-commerce hub offering convenient, quality shopping and affordable logistics to the African market. She was speaking at the Huawei […]