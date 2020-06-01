40 more Ugandans test positive for COVID -19

Forty more Ugandans have tested positive for COVID- 19 to bring the total number of infected Ugandans to 457.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of the 1319 samples that were tested on 31 May 2020, 23 of the new confirmed cases were from points of entry while 17 were from contacts and alerts.

Dr Charles Olaro who released the samples this afternoon said 31 foreign truck drivers (11 Tanzanians, 19 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for COVID 19 and were handed back to their respective countries.

“Twenty of the confirmed Truck drivers arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry, 2 are truck drivers that arrived from Tanzania through Mutukula Border, One is a truck driver who arrived via Padea Point of entry and 17 were contacts of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases,” said Olaro.

Olaro said there are 303 admitted cases in 15 Referral Hospitals countrywide.

The surge in the positive cases comes a few days for Uganda to reopen public transport and schools. Rwanda has this morning suspended its plan to reopen public transport after a surge in positives.

BY PAUL TENTENA