Forty more Ugandans have tested positive for COVID- 19 to bring the total number of infected Ugandans to 457.
Industry Wellness

40 more Ugandans test positive for COVID -19

EABW EditorComment(0)

Forty more Ugandans have tested positive for COVID- 19 to bring the total number of infected Ugandans to 457.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of the 1319 samples that were tested on 31 May 2020, 23 of the new confirmed cases were from points of entry while 17 were from contacts and alerts.

Dr Charles Olaro who released the samples this afternoon said 31 foreign truck drivers (11 Tanzanians, 19 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for COVID 19 and were handed back to their respective countries.

“Twenty of the confirmed Truck drivers arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry,  2 are truck drivers that arrived from Tanzania through Mutukula Border, One is a truck driver who arrived via Padea Point of entry and 17 were contacts of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases,” said Olaro.

Olaro said there are 303 admitted cases in 15 Referral Hospitals countrywide.

The surge in the positive cases comes a few days for Uganda to reopen public transport and schools. Rwanda has this morning suspended its plan to reopen public transport after a surge in positives.

BY PAUL TENTENA

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Beyonic Limited has become the latest company to partner with Interswitch Uganda in a bid to include a push and pull to the bank option for their customers.
ICT Industry

Interswitch and Beyonic sign partnership for bulky cash

EABW Editor

Beyonic Limited has become the latest company to partner with Interswitch Uganda in a bid to include a push and pull to the bank option for their customers. According to Carina Rumberger, the Beyonic Ltd Chief Executive Officer, all Beyonic enterprise partners can now push and pull transactions between bank accounts and mobile wallets at […]

The Stanbic Bank Headline Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI) posted a 56.6 performance in December which signified an improvement in business conditions at the end of 2018.
Industry

Stanbic PMI records improvement in business conditions as year closes

EABW Editor

The Stanbic Bank Headline Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI) posted a 56.6 performance in December which signified an improvement in business conditions at the end of 2018. The latest reading which went up by 0.9 from 55.7 registered in November is higher than the series average of 53.2. Commenting on December’s survey findings, Jibran Qureishi, Regional […]

The Big 5 Construct East Africa Expo Returns to Nairobi This Week
EAC Industry

The Big 5 Construct East Africa Expo Returns to Nairobi This Week

EABW Editor

Nairobi will, from November 7 to 9, host the Big 5 Construct East Africa expo, the official exhibition of the National Construction Week. The event, to be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, is expected to bring over 220 exhibitors from more than 33 countries including Qatar, Germany, Turkey, France, Italy, China and Greece. […]