MAMA KAMPALA 2021 LISTENERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Kampala, 6 January 2021: One lucky Ugandan artist is set to compete against 19 other African musicians for the coveted Listeners’ Choice award at the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 that will be hosted virtually in partnership with Uganda, the Pearl of Africa on 20 February 2021.

The Listeners’ Choice award is a very popular, fan-focused category that gives music lovers across Africa an opportunity to vote for one nominee to represent their country at the MAMAs.

Winners from each country will be added to the official Listeners’ Choice nominee category, which will include 20 finalists who will be voted for by the continent on the MAMA website.

Music lovers in Uganda can choose from a list of five top artists including B2C, Winnie Nwagi, Pallaso, Slick Stuart and Roja and John Blaq and voting for the shortlisted candidates closes on 9 January. The artist with the most votes will be placed into the official Pan African MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 Listeners’ Choice category for fans to vote for the ultimate winner across Africa. The winner will be revealed during the Broadcast of the MAMA on 20 February.