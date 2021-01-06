Africa Social

MAMA KAMPALA 2021 LISTENERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala, 6 January 2021:  One lucky Ugandan artist is set to compete against 19 other African musicians for the coveted Listeners’ Choice award at the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 that will be hosted virtually in partnership with Uganda, the Pearl of Africa on 20 February 2021.

The Listeners’ Choice award is a very popular, fan-focused category that gives music lovers across Africa an opportunity to vote for one nominee to represent their country at the MAMAs.

Winners from each country will be added to the official Listeners’ Choice nominee category, which will include 20 finalists who will be voted for by the continent on the MAMA website.

Music lovers in Uganda can choose from a list of five top artists including B2C, Winnie Nwagi, Pallaso, Slick Stuart and Roja and John Blaq and voting for the shortlisted candidates closes on 9 January. The artist with the most votes will be placed into the official Pan African MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 Listeners’ Choice category for fans to vote for the ultimate winner across Africa. The winner will be revealed during the Broadcast of the MAMA on 20 February.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

SWIFT has announced plans for a new service to help banks improve the experience for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and consumers who send low-value payments across borders.
Africa ICT Industry

SWIFT pilots new service for low-value cross-border payments

EABW Editor

SWIFT has announced plans for a new service to help banks improve the experience for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and consumers who send low-value payments across borders. The service will enable these bank customers to make faster, easier, predictable and competitively priced payments all around the world. SWIFT is working with over 20 banks […]

Kenyans in Somaliland and Oceania want government to create service centres
Africa EAC Industry

Kenyans in Somaliland and Oceania want government to create service centres

EABW Editor

Kenyans living in the diaspora want the government to open up centres to offer services at their bases abroad. Kenyans living in Somaliland and in the Oceania region say they cannot access certain services due to lack of centres. Particularly disenfranchised are over 10,000 Kenyans working in internationally unrecognized Somaliland where Kenya is yet to […]

Africa Industry Social Wellness

Women At Risk International Foundation Goes Live with SAP® People Connect 365 to Transform Africa Women’s Lives

EABW Editor

SAP SE has announced that the Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a nonprofit that combats sexual violence, rape and human trafficking of girls and women across Nigeria, has gone live with the SAP® People Connect 365 mobile service from the SAP Digital Interconnect group. Using automated keywords, templates and workflows along with channels such as SMS and […]