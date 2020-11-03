Africa Industry

Ethiopian Pharma Wing Ready for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Addis Ababa, 03 November 2020, Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, the multi-award winning and largest cargo network operator in Africa, is pleased to announce its readiness with all required capabilities for the distribution of potential COVID-19 vaccine across Africa and the rest of the world.

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services was instrumental in facilitating the flow of medical supplies including PPEs across the globe in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by deploying its state-of-the-art cargo terminal, which is the largest in Africa with annual capacity of around one million tons and compartmentalized temperature controlled cold storage facilities.

Commenting on Ethiopian’s preparation for the vaccine distribution, Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam remarked, “Ethiopian Pharma Wing will repeat its remarkable and globally recognized success in leading the fast delivery of PPE few months ago with similar delivery speed, professional handling and maintaining the cool chain during the forthcoming global distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine. We are the major cargo partners of WHO, WFP donor governments and philanthropists in facilitating the flow of essential medical supplies owing to our massive cargo facility including our Pharma Wing, our large dedicated freighter fleet and well trained manpower. As the world prepares to welcome COVID-19 vaccine, We will be at the forefront to further discharge our responsibility
in the distribution of the vaccine across the globe.”

Equipped with different climate chambers ranging between -23OC to 25OC covering an area of 54,000m2, dedicated cool dollies, dedicated pharma team, lease/handling of Envirotainer & DoKaSCH-TS active containers, real-time temperature monitoring system and fully temperature controlled operation, the Pharma Wing of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services is best suited for handling of pharmaceuticals and all types medical supplies. Additionally, leveraging the naturally air-conditioned weather of its home base Addis Ababa, Ethiopian guarantees safe and
seamless cool chain logistics for handling temperature sensitive healthcare products.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian demonstrated remarkable agility in its response to the increased cargo demand in the wake of the pandemic by reconfiguring around 25 passenger aircraft into freighters using its own internal MRO capabilities besides deploying all its 12 dedicated cargo aircraft.

WFP made Addis Ababa cargo terminal a distribution hub for all humanitarian aids considering the industry standard resources and capabilities of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services and the super-efficient service delivery demonstrated during the distribution of medical supplies provided by different donors including Jack Ma Foundation, WHO and the Chinese Government among others. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Ethiopian operated over 360 charter flights to transport PPE’s over 100 countries across 5 continents.

