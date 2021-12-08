12 Days of Christmas in Buikwe-Airtel

Buikwe – 8th December 2021: Airtel Uganda, The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G internet in Uganda has today launched the 12 Days of Christmas with Airtel, where they will support 12 deserving initiatives across the country.

The announcement was made today at Jesus Wins Nursery and Primary School, Buvunya, Najjembe Buikwe District. This is a not-for-profit community school run by Volunteers led by M/s Proscovia Nakamya (50).

The 12 Days of Christmas is an annual Corporate Social Responsivity/Initiative (CSR/I) activity conducted by Airtel Uganda staff, divided into 12 Departments, who identify 12 deserving initiatives across the country that they donate to in celebration of the Christmas season.

While launching the 12 Days of Christmas at Jesus Wins Nursery and Primary School, Buvunya, Najjembe Buikwe District, Mr. David Birungi Public Relations Manager, who represented the Managing Director noted “The Christmas season is a time for sharing and Airtel staff are humbled by members of our community who go an extra mile to reduce inequality.

Ms. Proscovia Nakamya is one such hero. We have come here to thank you for giving the children a chance at education. We remain committed to supporting education initiatives in under-served communities like Buvunya.”

Mr. Birungi added that “Throughout the 12 Days of Christmas, Airtel staff will showcase, recognize and support organizations and projects that have pushed against all odds to ensure that communities continue to thrive across the country.”

Airtel kicked off the 12 Days of Christmas by refurbishing Jesus Wins Nursery and Primary School, Buvunya where they painted the classroom walls, reconstructed the classrooms, restocked the school book club with reading materials for pre-primary pupils.

In other areas across the country, and in continuation of the program, the brand will offer foodstuff like; porridge, rice, sugar among others, offer beddings, clothing, and medication, donate computers, cookers/ovens, plastic chairs, Provide Agriculture inputs like hoes, pumps, pesticides, fertilizers, storage facilities, Domestic appliances to include; jerry cans, mattresses, plates, cups, re-usable environmentally friendly sanitary pads, among many others items.

“We appreciate the support from Airtel Uganda, this contribution will go a long way in developing the school, as well as provide the learners a conducive environment once they resume physical attending of lessons.” Commented, Ms. Proscovia Nakamya the Director Jesus Wins Nursery and Primary School, Buvunya.

“We believe such incentives go a long way in rekindling hope especially during a season such as it is good to extend a helping hand,” Nakamya concluded.